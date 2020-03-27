Texas Public Utilities Commission approves order to temporarily suspend utility cuts – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Thousands of residential customers who cannot pay their utility bills can expect short-term relief.

The Texas Public Utilities Commission approved an order Thursday that suspends disconnections from water, electricity and sewer services for at least the next six months, according to spokesman Andrew Barlow.

"The suspension of disconnections for non-payment and the addition of residential customers to the COVID-19 Electricity Relief Program will end six months after implementation, unless the Commission extends it," the order reads. “If the disaster declaration has not been lifted at the end of the six-month period, the COVID-19 Electricity Relief Program may be extended for an additional period based on a reevaluation of the need for the COVID-19 Commission Electricity Relief Program. and based on the status of the disaster declaration. "

The COVID-19 Assistance Program is available to residents who choose their own retail service providers and qualify for the Low Income List Administrator (LILA).

Texans approved for unemployment benefits due to the pandemic are also eligible for the program.

"We cannot have disconnects when people are ordered not to work," said Commissioner Arthur D’Andrea. "I think it is the government's responsibility to make sure they have lights and water while sitting at home."

This month, customers who still pay their bills will see an additional fee of $ 0.33. Retail electricity providers will use that money to offset the costs.

"I thought it was a reasonable balance to try to address the needs of people who lose their jobs with the needs of the market," said Deann Walker, chairman of the Public Service Commission.

Under the program, anyone can request a deferred payment plan from their retail electric provider.

But customers will likely still be hooked on long-term outstanding payments.

Texas Legal Services Center executive director Karen Miller said that while the order marks an important first step, more assistance is needed for low-income residents.

Last week, Miller's organization, along with other nonprofits across the state, filed a joint petition with the Public Service Commission calling for a halt to public service cuts.

"I think when the government is encouraging and in many cases orders people to take refuge in their place and stay in their homes, it is imperative that they have water and electricity," said Miller.

Miller emphasized that low-income clients who lost their jobs will need additional assistance long after the crisis ends.

"It's a difficulty," said Miller. "I think we will still have to work very hard to address the long-term income insecurity issues that people will face."

Residential customers looking for deferred payment plans should contact their utility providers to make arrangements.

Many retail service providers have already created flexible policies for customers struggling to make ends meet during the outbreak.

TXU ENERGY – TXU Energy offers payment flexibility and payment assistance for customers.

Relevant energy – Customers financially affected by COVID-19 may request payment extensions or payment deferment plans.

CONSTELLATION – Offer payment plans for clients in need.

4 CHANGE OF ENERGY – Customers can search for information about payment extensions and additional assistance.