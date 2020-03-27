Texas Motor Speedway to Host American Red Cross Blood Donation Campaign April 1 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The Texas Motor Speedway and the Speedway Children’s Charities Texas Chapter have partnered with the North American Red Cross Region of Texas and the NASCAR Foundation to help combat the growing shortage of blood supplies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The blood donation is scheduled to take place from 10 am to 4 pm on April 1, 2020, at the Lone Star Condominium Clubhouse, located at 3575 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth, Texas 76177, just outside of Turn 2 of the highway ownership.

If you are interested in donating, click HERE and use the 76177 zip code.

The NASCAR Foundation is also committed to helping the American Red Cross in the North Texas Region. "The NASCAR Foundation is working with local and national charities to help support families affected by the pandemic," said Nichole Krieger , Executive Director of The NASCAR Foundation. "Through a partnership with the Texas Charity Children & # 39; s Charities Chapter and Texas Motor Speedway, response efforts will focus on helping the American Red Cross in this local community."

Click HERE to donate to help with that effort.

Direct financial donations will support the American Red Cross in the following ways:

Make sure we have enough workers and resources to collect vital blood products.

Invest in public awareness to raise awareness and inspire people to donate blood.

Equipping and training disaster workers to provide a safe environment for those affected by disasters.

Increasing your ability to provide key services virtually.

Work with community partners to provide supplies and meals when requested.

"We are proud to work with large organizations such as the NASCAR Foundation and the North American Red Cross Chapter of Texas on this mission to help save lives during this critical moment in time," said Eddie Gossage, president and CEO of Texas Motor Speedway. . “This is not the first time that TMS, SCC and the American Red Cross have joined together. When Hurricane Harvey hit South Texas, TMS and SCC organized an ARC donation collection site, receiving supplies and transporting them to affected areas. We have seen the great efforts ARC makes to serve our community when we need it most, and we are honored to continue supporting their efforts in any way we can. ”