Texas Longhorn quarterback Sam Ehlinger starts Coronavirus Relief Fund – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML39ff6f8d1e122cb7b597d88039dffe4211% %MINIFYHTML39ff6f8d1e122cb7b597d88039dffe4212%

Share with friends and family and we raise $ 1,000,000 for COVID-19 support. Shout @Trevorlawrencee and his girlfriend, Marissa, for setting a great example with their fundraising platform. The link to donate and share is in my bio and attached below. pic.twitter.com/lEN3FSkQXi – Sam Ehlinger (@ sehlinger3) March 27, 2020

Texas Longhorn quarterback Sam Ehlinger followed the example of Clemson's quarterback Trever Lawrence and launched a GoFundMe to assist with COVID-19 relief efforts.

"We have all been affected by this global crisis in one way or another, and I want to take this moment to create a GoFundMe page to raise funds for coronavirus relief," Ehlinger said in a video he released on his Twitter page. . "This money will go to national and local organizations like the Boys & Girls Club of America, Austin’s Pet’s Alive, Central Texas Foodbank and more.”

%MINIFYHTML39ff6f8d1e122cb7b597d88039dffe4213% %MINIFYHTML39ff6f8d1e122cb7b597d88039dffe4214%

Adding: “I want to especially thank the NCAA and the University of Texas compliance staff for allowing me to do this. We also thank Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend for having this amazing idea of ​​helping their community and others. "

%MINIFYHTML39ff6f8d1e122cb7b597d88039dffe4215% %MINIFYHTML39ff6f8d1e122cb7b597d88039dffe4216%

Earlier this week, Lawrence launched a similar GoFundMe that generated some controversy. Initially, Clemson's compliance office closed the fundraiser for fear it might violate NCAA rules that prohibit the use of name, image, and likeness for crowdfunding. However, the GoFundMe page was endorsed after the NCAA was criticized by many on the Internet.

The NCAA did not ask Clemson student athlete Trevor Lawrence to withdraw his fundraiser for COVID-19 patients and their families. https://t.co/5oaG75LNQC pic.twitter.com/fUaux6SXdi – Within the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 24, 2020

"The NCAA did not ask Trevor Larence to withdraw its fundraiser for COVID-19 patients and their families. We continue to work with member schools to have the flexibility to ensure that student athletes and communities affected by this disease are supported, and we applaud Trevor for his efforts, ”the NCAA said in a statement. “The NCAA Board of Governors encourages conferences and schools to make decisions and take action in the best interest of student athletes and their communities. In addition, the NCAA Board of Governors directs Divisions 1, II, and III to consider the necessary adjustments or exemptions to the rules when appropriate. "

Ehlinger has set the goal for her fundraiser at $ 1,000,000. You can donate to the fundraiser right here.