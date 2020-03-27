Texas-based businessman "Buzzballz,quot; donates hand sanitizer to medical professionals – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The president of Buzzballz, an alcoholic beverage company, has joined other companies in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

Texas-based entrepreneur Merrilee Kick knew that her distillery had many of the necessary raw materials and was vertically integrated with the right equipment to make hand sanitizer. Therefore, when the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control gave up the need to have a permit to manufacture it, she took action.

Kick searched for 100% glycerin to add to the already available alcohol mix, resulting in a batch of 100-gallon hand sanitizer.

Initially, their employees only wanted to donate. They donated the first batch to 3 of the 14 hospitals in critical area. Kick also sent 8 cases to pathology labs like Quest.

Then other requests followed, according to a Buzzballz spokesman. Those requests included the city of Carrolton, fire and police, airlines (Spirit, American), Texas Women's University, supermarkets, the Air Force, and the Army.

