‘Tamron Hall’ will return to television with original segments related to the coronavirus – Deadline

After the evening talk shows, one by one, returned to television with recorded episodes at home, the lights also begin to light up for daytime talkers who had been darkened by the coronavirus crisis.

Starting Monday, March 30, first-year syndicated talk show Tamron hall You will return with new segments from your home. This new content, focused on the latest news about COVID-19, will be followed by encore segments from previous episodes.

Like all other TV productions, Tamron hall production closed two weeks ago amid the growing coronavirus pandemic. The Disney-produced and distributed show, which has been renewed for the second season, recently switched showrunners, with Candi Carter replacing Talia Parkinson-Jones.