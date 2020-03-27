Tamil actor and doctor Sethuraman dies at 36

Popular dermatologist and actor Dr. Sethuraman passed away in Chennai on Thursday night at age 36 due to cardiac arrest at age 36. Known for his roles in movies like Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya, Vaaliba Raja, Sakka Podu Podu Raja, and reportedly 50/50 was going through serious Mental and Physical Stress.

Shortly after the news, several celebrities flocked to social media to share their grief over the actor's unexpected death. Southern star Sathish expressed his condolences on Sethuraman's sudden disappearance and wrote: "Sad news. The actor and Dr. Sedhuraman passed away a few hours ago due to cardiac arrest. My condolences to his family. Rest in peace."

Sethuraman was a close friend of comedian Santhanam and that's how he entered the Tamil film industry. He is survived by his wife and son. The young doctor also owned the Z Clinic, a chain of skincare and cosmetology clinics in Chennai.