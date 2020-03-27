Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso continues to advise fans of the blockade

Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso continues his advice to fans and followers during these difficult times that are shaking up our daily routine and normal lives. Life, as we used to know, has been interrupted, and during this crisis, people are thanking David for the advice he receives on a daily basis.

Conocimiento Knowledge is power, and power can be easily translated into wealth: true wealth comes not only from "working for your money,quot; but from discovering how to "make your money work for you." Some call it "Sleeping Money," meaning making money while you sleep. The easiest way to do this is to own shares in some of the best and most profitable companies in the United States and around the world, especially when those shares are for sale as they are now. First, however, you must understand what an action is, how it works and what makes it go up and down, "David captioned in his post.

Someone said: Eres You are amazing! I appreciate all the information! You should start a YouTube channel. "

Another follower posted this: ‘This is amazing what you are doing. Educate people. I'm locked up, I want to learn, they break it down so simple. I've never really understood how all of this works until now. Thank you for spreading your knowledge. "

Someone else also posted: ‘I have shares! I'm looking at the market now too! I look forward to the next post. Thanks for sharing! & # 39;

Another follower said: & # 39; Have you thought about creating a YouTube channel to have bigger sessions? I know you do classes in person, but I think the YouTube channel would give you more time to explain things and it would be like an online class. for those who are serious about learning. Idk, just an idea, but thanks for continuing to publish them. "

