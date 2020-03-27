Tamar Braxton had this answer when her boyfriend David Adefeso asked her to be his baby mom in this romantic video

Tamar Braxton and her boyfriend, David Adefeso, have been participating in the quarantine for the coronavirus pandemic. Still, according to a new video that appeared, they could be having some surprises in the coming months.

The singer and businessman appeared on live Instagram, where they were drinking champagne and joking about being in self-isolation.

David took the opportunity to drop two bombs. He said, don't be surprised that in 9 months they end up with a crown baby.

Tamar went after him and said that she would not be a baby mom, he showed her the finger and told her to put a ring on it. David was happy to respond by saying that he could fix that quickly.

Tamar recently celebrated his birthday, and David wrote this sweet message: “I recently knew that entering that busy restaurant nearly two years ago would change the course of my life so dramatically. From the sunny streets of Lagos to the white sands of Montego Bay and the bustling urban life of Mexico's suburbs, you have been on a journey with me filled with laughter, tears, hope, and endless love. Despite everything, their friendship has been invaluable, their advice irreplaceable and their love unwavering. Nothing prepared me for the complete and endless joy I experience with you every day. And no matter what crowded clouds appear on the horizon, the sun of your smile, the purity of your heart and the kindness of your words never fail to reinforce the strength of the unbreakable bond that is the love we share. "

He added: “You are my heart, you are my joy, you are my future and you are my friend. Happy birthday, my @tamarbraxton. You are the most beautiful girl in the world, and I can't wait to see what incredible surprises the next 45 years will bring us. "

Tamar gave this intriguing response: “Thank you, my sweet love. It is so beautiful to be an Adefeso ”.

A fan said "Be an Adefeso,quot; hmmm it seems like you all got married ❤️ 👍😍 Well … Nigerian men always take care of their responsibilities … so enjoy! You would definitely enjoy our beautiful culture ❤️ ".

Another commenter wrote: "I love you all together with all my heart … I hope you are married. I would be so happy for you 😁😁❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️".

Ad

Tamar seems ready to take big steps.



Post views:

6 6