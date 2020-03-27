Take notes from Disha Patani's makeup tutorial during quarantine

Disha Patani is known for her beauty and fitness, and her presence on social media has just increased her star power. Beauty is a hit online and everything you post spreads like wildfire. Recently, the actress turned to social media to inform her fans that she will be sharing makeup tutorials with her fans. In the video, she is seen giving makeup tips that complement her general appearance. The post was subtitled "Summer Makeup Tutorials Coming Soon." The video also opens up about how she's been interested in makeup for a year. Disha asked his fans to watch it and even share his comments while rating it.

Disha to be seen soon as superstar Salman Khan at Radhe: Your most wanted Bhai directed by Prabhudeva.

He will also star in Ekta Kapoor's Ktina. Keep watching this space for more information on Bollywood.