Tad Boyle upbeat after CU Buffs disappointing end to season

Matilda Coleman
CU Buffs missed the Golden Sweet 16 opportunity? The machines say no. - The Denver Post

A couple of weeks after a promising season ended as disappointingly as it did abruptly, coach Tad Boyle remains optimistic about where the Buffs basketball show can go from here.

CU was 21-11 and blocked to do the NCAA Tournament, which would have been the fifth dance on the program in 10 years under Boyle. That was despite ending the season in a five-game skid, culminating in the first-round loss of the Pac-12 tournament prior to that, and March Madness being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I want our players to understand that they did some really good things this year, although the season certainly didn't end as we wanted," Boyle said. "If you look at the history of Colorado basketball, (21 wins) is pretty good. That tied the school record for regular season victories and we finished 25th in the NET ranking.

"So there is a lot to be proud of, and the program is in great shape for the future." I feel good about Colorado basketball and where it is today. ”

Even with that optimism, Boyle knows there is immediate recruiting work to be done and important decisions ahead for two of CU's stars.

For the first issue, the Buffs have signed two recruits into their 2020 class, Dominique Clifford of The Vanguard School (the State Gatorade Player of the Year) and Luke O’Brien of Columbine (CHSAA Class 5A Player of the Year). But the Buffs are now looking to add a couple more players to the class after first-year forward Jakub Bombek and second-year guard Daylen Kountz announced their intention to enter the transfer portal.

For the second matter, McKinley Wright IV announced Thursday via Twitter that he was Enter the NBA 2020 draft process while maintaining his eligibility, and Tyler Bey is "testing the waters," according to Boyle.

"The aspect of testing the waters now, compared to what has been the last year or two, is completely different (due to the coronavirus crisis)," Boyle said. "There are so many unknowns, and now there are more questions than answers for guys like McKinley and Tyler."

