T.I's daughter Deyjah Harris reveals she's been in dark places in a personal video that made many cry: Tiny Harris fans applauded her for shedding light on this important topic

Deyjah Harris has returned to Instagram and is focusing on mental health and helping others while doing so.

Rapper T.I.'s 18-year-old daughter and singer Tiny Harris's stepdaughter appeared on the news against her will.

YOU. He went too far in talking about his private life, but the bright young college student marches on with her life and approaches other people struggling with depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts.

The model shared a video where she talked about some of the issues she has been struggling with since she was 11 years old and gave advice on how to handle them.

She stated, "Although it took forever," the mental health video was finally uploaded to YouTube. No matter what challenges you face, no matter where you are with your recovery, no matter how flawed you are, there is nothing that needs to be added or taken away from who you are as a person. You can be happy and prosperous in all aspects of your life and STILL fight. Mental illness does not discriminate. You will never be the exception to recovery, so just remember to treat yourself with love. Eventually each experience will get you exactly where you are meant to be, and it will all make sense. We are going to get through this again, I don't have all the answers, and I am simply here to illuminate wherever there is darkness and connect with all of you. You're never alone. It's okay if your strength looks different this season. I hope that you all learn to embrace all that comes with you and your being, but above all, as much as some of you say that I inspire you, I hope that your own life inspires you. Thank you very much to anyone who has shown me love and support; is more than appreciated enjoy 🧚🏼‍♀️ ".

One fan had this reaction: "This really helps me make the journaling method definitely what I'm going to try."

This sponsor explained, "This video was beautiful. Thank you for your video. I have been dealing with depression and anxiety since my mother passed away last year. I have been struggling with suicidal thoughts if you are not tempted a couple of times I am dealing with them. Fixing well, at least testing the world's motivation, I appreciate it, thanks again, the video rarely touched me. 💯 ♥ ️ So proud of you❤️♊️😘 You are beautiful inside and out! 💕 I love you always, Queen . 😘 "

Deyjah is now forging her own path.



