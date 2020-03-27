Syria: Fear of coronavirus outbreak on the rise in Idlib | News

Despite the low number of coronavirus cases in Syria, there are serious concerns that this will change very quickly.

Millions of displaced people live in the northwestern Idlib province, which has a weak health system destroyed by years of conflict.

Five cases of COVID-19 have been reported, but many are concerned that the virus will catch up with them soon.

Al Jazeera's Sinem Koseoglu has more.