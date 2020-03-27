SVU client was 45 years old – Deadline

Law and order: SVU Client Josh Wallwork died of coronavirus complications at age 45.

"We are heartbroken. I don't think I ever saw him without a smile on his face, "wrote series co-star Mariska Hargitay. Twitter. "He brought love and kindness everywhere. Always ready with the joke. The SVU Corridor will never be the same. We will miss you Josh. #Forever in our hearts"

%MINIFYHTML2a49f3e63c9cb1a20cb1f267104cff7311% %MINIFYHTML2a49f3e63c9cb1a20cb1f267104cff7312%

Showrunner Warren Leight shared a screenshot from a Facebook post.

"Very bad news today. One of our clients and a handsome man, Josh Wallwork, died of complications from Covd-19. The cast and crew send love and prayers to their family and friends. We are heartbroken, "he wrote.

Wallwork's resume includes costumes for various television series, including Lady secretary, bull Y The Get Down.

His death was first announced in a Facebook post by Abdul Qadir.

"It is with the permission of The Wallwork Family, and a big heart supported by loved ones, that I announce the passing of Josh Wallwork from complications of Covid 19. Today he made a peaceful transition at the tender age of 45. You are loved by many. "Qadir wrote." As we always used to say, "Until next time, 'my love.'