Superior Court releases 8 more inmates from Santa Rita due to COVID-19 concerns – Up News Info San Francisco

DUBLIN (Up News Info SF) – Alameda County Superior Court Judge Tara Desautels ordered this week that eight low-risk inmates at Dublin's Santa Rita Prison be released early because they were considered vulnerable to contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus due to their age or health problems.

The release of the eight inmates means that a total of 322 inmates have been released from Santa Rita since a shelter-in-place order went into effect on March 17.

Last week, a judge released 67 inmates on his own recognition and 247 people with 45 days or less of prison left were released under an agreement between Desautels, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O & # 39; Malley and public defender Brendon Woods, who are concerned about possible prison overcrowding.

Inmate releases have reduced the number of inmates in Santa Rita to 2,217, below its average level of 2,600.

Desautels also issued an order that certain low-level violators who were arrested for failing to appear on pre-scheduled court dates be subpoenaed and released without spending any time behind bars at this time.

Released individuals are ordered to appear in court eight weeks after their last arrest date and meet with their service providers in the meantime.

Alameda County Superior Court officials said in a statement: "These orders have been issued with the specific intention of maximizing the court's efforts to protect the health and safety of those who work within the court and interact with she, while balancing the potential risks to the community. "

Court officials noted that earlier this week California Supreme Court Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye issued a state order suspending all continuous jury trials for 60 days, until May 22.

Alameda County court officials said they had already suspended or continued all civil trials, as well as criminal trials in which the defendants had waived their right to a speedy trial.

Alameda County court officials said they are working with the criminal court to set trial dates for defendants who have refused to give up their right to a speedy trial and still remain within the scope of the court order. chief judge to suspend trials for 60 days.