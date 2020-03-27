Super League at 25: Keith Senior of the Sheffield Eagles on the "amazing,quot; Paris Saint-Germain trip | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTMLbfecfa4bdcb66c5b1665bcfc0019d32211% %MINIFYHTMLbfecfa4bdcb66c5b1665bcfc0019d32212%

Catch the first Super League game between Paris Saint-Germain and Sheffield Eagles at the Sky Sports Arena starting at 7 p.m. Sunday.





%MINIFYHTMLbfecfa4bdcb66c5b1665bcfc0019d32213% %MINIFYHTMLbfecfa4bdcb66c5b1665bcfc0019d32214% Keith Senior was a mainstay of the Sheffield Super League team

%MINIFYHTMLbfecfa4bdcb66c5b1665bcfc0019d32215% %MINIFYHTMLbfecfa4bdcb66c5b1665bcfc0019d32216%

Before traveling to Paris as part of the Sheffield Eagles team for the first game of the Super League era, Keith Senior had barely known life beyond Yorkshire.

After 19 years, the most exotic trips to the center so far had been family vacations on the county's east coast.

But the switch from rugby league to a summer season and the chance to earn a living as a full-time professional athlete opened doors for Senior that he could hardly have imagined in his youth.

"I was a young child and my furthest place to go on vacation was to Easington, near Hull, where my grandmother had a trailer park," Senior said. Sky Sports.

"I had never really been abroad or anything like that, so going on a boys' trip to Paris to play rugby was amazing to me as a kid."

"He was 19 when that game was played, so going to Paris and having a little experience in life, and being the first game in the Super League, made it a big deal."

The story of how Senior became part of the Eagles team that started the first season of the summer rugby league in March 1996 is fascinating.

2:37 Watch how former Sheffield Eagles center Keith Senior remembers opening night of the Super League Watch how former Sheffield Eagles center Keith Senior remembers opening night of the Super League

Originally playing rugby in his hometown of Huddersfield, he ended up switching to the 13-man code when his team disbanded and one of his colleagues from where he worked as a truck mechanic on a youth training scheme encouraged him to go play for the club. amateur mills bridge.

From those humble beginnings in Division Four of the Pennine League, Senior was recommended to Eagles academy coach and former Huddersfield rugby league player Glenn Knight, who became a mentor to the three-quarter teens.

Thereafter, Senior progressed through the ranks to debut in the 1994/95 season in what was still primarily a part-time sport, training on Tuesdays and Thursdays and then playing on weekends while still working his day job.

So when the opportunity to dedicate himself full-time to the rugby league came up at the start of the Super League, he was a Senior he was more than happy to take on.

I was a young child and my furthest place to go on vacation was to Easington near Hull where my grandmother had a trailer park Keith Senior

"I was making £ 29.50 a week for a 40-hour week, and I lived at home, but as a kid it wasn't much," Senior said.

"I worked a lot of cash to get my hours off, so I was doing 70 to 80 hours a week and still training at night, so I was throwing myself to the ground."

"The opportunity to go full time came and I grabbed it with both hands. I was working on the ground and it wasn't realistic to keep doing that."

"But the Super League came at the right time, and luckily (Eagles head coach) Gary Hetherington and the rest of the Sheffield Eagles staff were happy that he went full time and hugged him."

Senior was among the four players on the Sheffield bench in the Super League opener against Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Charlety, but was introduced to the fight on the wing in the first half when one of his Fiji stars fell injured.

He ended up being one of the try scorers for the visitors as well, however it was the Parisians who held the event full time when 30-24 winners emerged.

"Looking at the big picture, we didn't get the result, but for the Super League brand, the Paris team and everything that was about the night was the perfect setting," Senior said.

"The atmosphere and atmosphere were electric, and it was great to be part of such an exciting concept that it was taking shape and developing over the years.

Paris Saint-Germain proved too strong for Sheffield in Super League opener 1

"I think it was Joe Dakuitoga on the right wing who was injured early on, so my start to the game came at a very early stage."

"I was still finding my feet as a first-team player and I played that first game off the bench, but I started every game after that and it was a huge increase for me that year."

Now a part of Sheffield's coaching staff with former teammate Mark Aston, Senior became an integral part of the Eagles' team during the first four seasons of the Super League and helped them make history by lifting the Challenge Cup. in 1998.

Financial problems forced the club to merge with the Huddersfield Giants at the end of the 1999 season, and Senior moved to Leeds Rhinos, where he enjoyed a trophy-laden spell before finally hanging up his boots in 2011.

Keith Senior enjoyed a stellar spell with Leeds after leaving Sheffield

But while they are the rhinos he most prominently associates with these days, Senior still fondly remembers his time playing for Sheffield and believes it was the perfect place for him to make his way into professional play when he was young.

"That was the beauty of Sheffield," said Senior. "They couldn't afford the stars or make big signings, but the players they got were winners and good, hard-working people."

"If I was going through an academy and had been on one of the bigger teams, my future could have been totally different.

"But because they couldn't afford to bring players in, they had to develop through youth and choose the players as they were."

"He could have been taken to the first team a little earlier than if he was somewhere else, so I was very grateful for the opportunity."