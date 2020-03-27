Subway operator dead, 17 others injured in New York train fire

%MINIFYHTML2ea7a03e4c94754abd63575c04350aed11% %MINIFYHTML2ea7a03e4c94754abd63575c04350aed12%

NEW YORK – Growing up in Brooklyn, Garrett Goble dreamed of being a police officer. But as a family grew and started, he decided that law enforcement was too dangerous. Instead, he found a job as a subway operator, a much safer option, he thought.

Danger found him anyway.

When Goble took his number 2 train to a station along the north end of Central Park early Friday morning, he heard the train driver yell that there was a lot of smoke and fire at the front of the train, to a car where Goble was seated.

In a mad dash, he and the driver rushed to evacuate the passengers as the fire consumed the car. His colleague managed to escape from the smoky station.

But Goble did not. When emergency workers arrived, they found him lying unconscious on the tracks, authorities said. They believe he was trying to flee the burning train into the subway tunnel when he was overtaken by smoke and collapsed.

Goble, 36, was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan. Investigators think the fire started intentionally.

"I wouldn't have expected it to be any different," said Earl Holland, 59, his longtime neighbor, after hearing reports that Goble was trying to save passengers.

"Being a motorcyclist on a train is like being the captain of a ship," added Holland. "It doesn't come down without you trying to save everyone on board."

Police investigators said the fire, which broke out around 3:15 a.m., could be connected to two other fires in Manhattan early Friday: one at the 86th Street station on Line No. 1 and one at 96th Street Station on Nos. 1, 2 and 3 lines.

A third street level fire was reported later in the morning at the 116th Street station on lines Nos. 2 and 3.

Seventeen other people, including five firefighters, were injured in the fire, according to a spokesman for the New York Fire Department.

News of the fatal incident shook the community of transit workers (two other colleagues died in the past two days after contracting the coronavirus) and devastated Goble's family and friends.

"He was an excellent father and a good man, and anyone who knew him would love him," said Katherine Gray, her longtime neighbor. "We are going to miss him terribly."