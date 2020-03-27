Stormi Webster's bubbly Kylie Jenner photo will make you smile

Stormi Webster is here to brighten your day.
In his famous mom Kylie JennerIn the latest Instagram post from her bath time, the adorable 2-year-old is completely submerged in bubbles and poked her head out to show the camera a sweet smile.
"This photo makes me happy," underlined the photo the Kylie Cosmetics magnate. After seeing the picture of Kylie, sister Kim Kardashian He commented, "This makes me so happy!" Hailey Bieber He also chimed in: "This also makes me happy."
In the past few days, the 22-year-old and her little self have been spending quality time together while practicing social distancing. Last week, Kylie joked that being pregnant with Stormi in 2017 helped her prepare to stay home for long periods of time. "Towards the end of my pregnancy, helicopters flew over my house every day, so I was afraid to go out," she said via Instagram. "But it was my choice to do that, so I never got bored. I watched movies, read books. I did full spa days and took long baths."
Also joining the mother-daughter duo is Travis Scott. "Kylie and Travis have been parents to Stormi while they were quarantined at Kylie's house. Travis has not been staying every night, but has been showing up very often to see Stormi and Kylie," shared a source with E! News. "Travis and Kylie are on very good terms right now and they have a great system with Stormi."
While the keeping up with the Kardashians star and rapper "Sicko Mode,quot; don't want to put a label "on their current relationship status, the couple remain focused on raising Stormi and doing what's best for her. The source also added that Kylie is,quot; happy that Travis was I love being very involved with your life and day-to-day activities. "
For Travis and Stormi, one of their daily activities includes shooting some hoops together. On Tuesday, he shared an adorable video of him and his little girl playing basketball on her Instagram.
keeping up with the Kardashians return tonight at 8 p.m., only on E!
%MINIFYHTML127e3e895c8bf75272c7e37bbe6cb24a17%