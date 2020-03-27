Stormi Webster's bubbly Kylie Jenner photo will make you smile

Stormi Webster is here to brighten your day.

In his famous mom Kylie JennerIn the latest Instagram post from her bath time, the adorable 2-year-old is completely submerged in bubbles and poked her head out to show the camera a sweet smile.

%MINIFYHTML127e3e895c8bf75272c7e37bbe6cb24a13% %MINIFYHTML127e3e895c8bf75272c7e37bbe6cb24a14%

"This photo makes me happy," underlined the photo the Kylie Cosmetics magnate. After seeing the picture of Kylie, sister Kim Kardashian He commented, "This makes me so happy!" Hailey Bieber He also chimed in: "This also makes me happy."

%MINIFYHTML127e3e895c8bf75272c7e37bbe6cb24a15% %MINIFYHTML127e3e895c8bf75272c7e37bbe6cb24a16%

In the past few days, the 22-year-old and her little self have been spending quality time together while practicing social distancing. Last week, Kylie joked that being pregnant with Stormi in 2017 helped her prepare to stay home for long periods of time. "Towards the end of my pregnancy, helicopters flew over my house every day, so I was afraid to go out," she said via Instagram. "But it was my choice to do that, so I never got bored. I watched movies, read books. I did full spa days and took long baths."