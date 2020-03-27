Stolen Xbox X Series Graphics Source Code: AMD – Latest News

%MINIFYHTML70570214035ce684ef4666697bedd43a11% %MINIFYHTML70570214035ce684ef4666697bedd43a12%

American semiconductor company AMD claimed that a hacker has obtained source files for some of its current and future GPUs, including details on Xbox Series X.

"In December 2019, we were contacted by someone who claimed to have test files related to a subset of our current and future graphics products, some of which were recently released online, but have since been withdrawn," said AMD spokesperson. it's a statement. .

The stolen stuff includes the Navi 10 source code (think the Radeon RX 5700 series), the future Navi 21, and the Arden GPU within the Xbox X series.

%MINIFYHTML70570214035ce684ef4666697bedd43a13% %MINIFYHTML70570214035ce684ef4666697bedd43a14%

In an interview with TorrentFreak, the alleged hacker has stated that they will simply leak everything if they cannot sell the information.

%MINIFYHTML70570214035ce684ef4666697bedd43a15% %MINIFYHTML70570214035ce684ef4666697bedd43a16%

The alleged hacker has valued the information at $ 100 million, although it is not exactly clear if that is its true value.

AMD has submitted multiple takedown notices to Microsoft's proprietary open source software development platform GitHub, where the source code for the Navi GPU was hosted until recently.

"While we are aware that the author has additional files that have not been released, we believe that the stolen graphics IP is not essential to the competitiveness or security of our graphics products. We do not know if the author owns another AMD IP. " added the AMD spokesperson.

