Stay Home Save Lives: Sports stars and NHS team up for social media campaign to fight coronavirus | Football news

Gareth Southgate: "Now is the time for the sport to come together, speak with one voice and unite behind a very clear message: stay home, protect the NHS and save lives."





England manager Gareth Southgate is one of those behind the NHS campaign.

Leading sports figures support an NHS campaign that will use social media messages to urge fans to stay home to help beat the coronavirus.

The NHS #StayHomeSaveLives social media campaign will kick off on Friday night at 8 p.m., the time when England's men's footballers should have started their friendly with Italy at Wembley.

In a show of solidarity with Italy, one of the countries hardest hit by COVID-19, the Wembley arch will light up in the colors of the Italian flag.

This weekend they will also see Raheem Sterling, Steph Houghton and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer asking fans to stay home from 3 p.m. Saturday, the time when many fans would normally be about to cheer on their teams.

England Cricket Men's Test Captain Joe Root and England Cricket Captain Heather Knight are also urging fans to stay home and isolate themselves.

NHS National Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis said: "I know that many people will miss their weekend sports rituals in the coming weeks, whether it's going to the ground, to the pub or to their friends' house to watch the competition. to your favorite teams. "

"But no one can sit on the bench when it comes to the national response to the global coronavirus pandemic, so the NHS is calling on sports heroes to help their fans through this difficult time and encourage them to do the right thing and stay on. House.

"Our NHS staff is working 24 hours to prepare for this unprecedented challenge, and it is great to see sports stars helping to amplify their important message: stay home, save lives."

England football coach Gareth Southgate said: "Life is very different for all of us at the moment and the sport rightly steps aside to support a greater cause during these unprecedented times."

"We were supposed to welcome Italy and Denmark to Wembley Stadium in the coming days, but football is insignificant as we are all in the midst of a global battle."

"Now is the time for sport to come together, speak with one voice and come together behind a very clear message: stay home, protect the NHS and save lives."

As the nation enters a crucial stage in trying to control the coronavirus, the public is urged to do its part to help the NHS by staying home.

The last government advice makes it clear that everyone should stay home and:

Only leave for food, health reasons, or work (where this cannot be done from home).

Stay 2 meters (6 feet) away from other people.

Wash your hands more frequently and for 20 seconds.