Stassi Schroeder embarrassed after Twitter dispute over Kristen Doute

Stassi Schroeder she wants to be honest: she is not a fan of Twitter disputes.
Earlier this week, viewers saw the Next basic level author and Katie Maloney enter into a heated conversation with Kristen Doute in Vanderpump rules.
Their strained friendship spread to social media after Kristen criticized Stassi in a new video.
"I thought I didn't care and that I had been texting Kristen about Coronavirus stuff, a normal record between them, a good deal, and then King Katie sent me this video," Stassi revealed in her latest episode. Directly with Stassi podcast "I saw it and it's the Vanderpump Rules after the show with Kristen and Brittany Cartwright and Kristen started my career and basically said she was going to break me down. No one will want to listen to my podcast when I'm 40 years old. "
Stassi added: "It was jarring. I was shaking. I did Beau Clark serve me an Aperol spritz. "
A private text conversation followed shortly thereafter turned into a public Twitter war.
"I am not above apologizing or explaining my feelings. I do not want my opinions to be misinterpreted," Kristen shared in Twitter. Stassi answered, "I never said a word about the things @KristenDoute works on. Great, 'don't apologize' for making fun of my podcast / how I'm probably going to fall / nobody will want to listen to it when I'm 40 years ".
Looking back on the exchange, Stassi admits she left without feeling better.
"I moved on Twitter. I had never been in a dispute on Twitter before. I don't like it. I don't know how Jax Taylor You can do this all the time. The disputes on Twitter are stressful as f – k, "he confessed to his co-host. Taylor Strecker. "I don't want to talk about my enmity again. I'm ashamed of myself. I will always love her and she probably had good intentions. I shouldn't have gotten involved on Twitter and I'm embarrassed, so that's it." "
And while viewers haven't seen the drama's finale this season, Stassi hopes fans will understand why he doubts Kristen will attend her next special day with Beau.
"Don't expect a wedding invitation and ask yourself why we're not friends when you're sitting after a show talking about me like that," he shared. "That doesn't make me want to get there."
