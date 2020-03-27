Stassi Schroeder embarrassed after Twitter dispute over Kristen Doute

Stassi Schroeder she wants to be honest: she is not a fan of Twitter disputes.

Earlier this week, viewers saw the Next basic level author and Katie Maloney enter into a heated conversation with Kristen Doute in Vanderpump rules.

Their strained friendship spread to social media after Kristen criticized Stassi in a new video.

"I thought I didn't care and that I had been texting Kristen about Coronavirus stuff, a normal record between them, a good deal, and then King Katie sent me this video," Stassi revealed in her latest episode. Directly with Stassi podcast "I saw it and it's the Vanderpump Rules after the show with Kristen and Brittany Cartwright and Kristen started my career and basically said she was going to break me down. No one will want to listen to my podcast when I'm 40 years old. "

Stassi added: "It was jarring. I was shaking. I did Beau Clark serve me an Aperol spritz. "