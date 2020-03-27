Stable 24 years after the Detroit shooting – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) Detroit police say a 24-year-old man is stable after a Detroit shooting.

It happened Thursday at 5 p.m. in the 5500 block of Ivanhoe.

%MINIFYHTML52c4a05544f4c8ebaa0e1fbe17e0447313% %MINIFYHTML52c4a05544f4c8ebaa0e1fbe17e0447314%

Police say the man was walking when two suspects pulled into a gray Chevy Malibu, got out of the vehicle and shot, hitting the victim in the body.

%MINIFYHTML52c4a05544f4c8ebaa0e1fbe17e0447315% %MINIFYHTML52c4a05544f4c8ebaa0e1fbe17e0447316%

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with informationRmation is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Tenth Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.