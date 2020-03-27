Sri Lanka forgives soldier who killed Tamil civilians | News

On Thursday, the Sri Lankan president pardoned and released an army officer sentenced to death for cutting the neck of Tamil civilians, including four children, during the island's bloody ethnic war.

Staff sergeant Sunil Ratnayake was to be hanged for the December 2000 murder in a case brought by previous Sri Lankan governments as an example of infrequent accountability for abuses during the conflict.

A court convicted him of murdering eight members of the Tamil minority, including a five-year-old boy and three teenagers after a 13-year trial.

They were killed when they returned home bombed to save what was left of their belongings and their bodies were found buried in a cesspool near a military camp in Mirusuvil on the Jaffna peninsula.

The Supreme Court unanimously rejected the officer's appeal and upheld the death penalty last year.

But President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has now "instructed the Justice Ministry to release Sergeant Ratnayake from prison," a spokeswoman for his office said.

Amnesty International, a human rights defender, condemned the pardon and said it was "reprehensible,quot; to use the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to free those convicted of heinous crimes.

"After many years, the victims of the Mirusuvil massacre … finally obtained an appearance of justice in 2015. It is despicable that that justice be reversed through an arbitrary executive decision," said Amnesty regional director Biraj Patnaik in a statement.

Rajapaksa, a retired army officer, came to power in November promising to release military personnel imprisoned for a series of crimes during the previous administration.

He and his brother Mahinda, now serving as prime minister, are adored by the island's Sinhalese majority for spearheading the defeat of Tamil separatist rebels to end the country's 37-year-old Tamil separatist war in 2009.

The armed forces were internationally condemned for atrocities committed during the conflict, but Sri Lankan soldiers have rarely been tried in civilian courts.

Government troops are alleged to have killed at least 40,000 Tamil civilians in the final stages of the war, a charge the Rajapaksas have denied.

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA), Sri Lanka's main political party for the minority community, condemned what it said was an "opportunistic,quot; decision to free Ratnayake.