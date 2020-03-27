Sports on TV Today: What to Watch on ESPN, Fox Sports, and Other Channels for Friday, March 27

The COVID-19 pandemic has cleared the world of live sporting events, leaving a huge hole in the lives of sports fans. But networks like ESPN and Fox Sports have found a way to fill that gap at least momentarily by providing replays of classic games.

It has been a success so far. More than a million people watched college basketball games on CBS on Sunday afternoon, according to Show Buzz Daily.

Many networks are following suit. Sporting News has compiled all the classic games that will be shown on Friday to help fans get their sports solution.

ESPN schedule for Friday

ESPN will continue to show its regularly scheduled shows like Sportscenter and talk shows like the "Dan Le Batard Show,quot; with Stu Gotz and "First Take,quot;. On other ESPN channels, such as the ACC Network and SEC Network, there will be multiple replays of last season's college football and basketball games.

Time (ET) Game Sport Channel 6 am. Florida vs Tennessee Men's basketball SEC Network 6 am. Louisville vs Miami NCAA Football ACC Network 8 a.m. No. 6 Baylor vs No. 1 UCONN Women's Basketball ESPNU 08:30 am. TCU vs Texas Men's basketball Longhorn Net 9 a.m. No. 19 Wake Forest vs Virginia Tech NCAA Football ACC Network 10 a.m. No. 15 Oregon State vs No. 8 UCLA Women's Basketball ESPNU 10:30 a.m. No. 20 West Virginia vs Texas Men's basketball Longhorn Net Noon No. 21 Ohio State vs Penn State Men's basketball ESPNU Noon No. 5 Clemson vs NC State NCAA Football ACC Network 12:30 pm. Texas vs No. 22 Texas Tech Men's basketball Longhorn Net 2 p.m. No. 8 Tennessee vs No. 4 Kentucky (SEC Semifinal) Men's basketball SEC Network 2 p.m. Oregon vs Seton Hall (Battle 4 Atlantis quarterfinals) Men's basketball ESPNU 2:30 pm. Texas vs Oklahoma Men's basketball Longhorn Net 3 p.m. North Carolina vs Pittsburgh NCAA Football ACC Network 4 p.m. No. 13 Kentucky vs No. 17 Auburn Men's basketball ESPNU 4 p.m. South Carolina vs Tennessee NCAA Football SEC Network 6 p.m. No. 9 Maryland vs Michigan State Men's basketball ESPNU 6 p.m. Wake Forest vs No. 3 Clemson NCAA Football ACC Network 7 p.m. Tennessee vs No. 6 Kentucky Men's basketball SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 3 Kansas vs No. 1 Baylor Men's basketball ESPNU 9 p.m. Syracuse vs Duke NCAA Football ACC Network 9 p.m. TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Indiana vs Tennessee NCAA Football SEC Network 10 p.m. Colorado State vs Utah State Men's basketball ESPNU

CBS Sports schedule for Friday

CBS Sports will show replays of four different Sweet 16 matchups, beginning with UCLA 2006 vs. Gonzaga at 10 a.m. and then three consecutive games starting at 6 p.m. at midnight

Time Date / game Match 10 a.m. NCAA 2006 Sweet 16 Tournament UCLA vs Gonzaga 6 p.m. NCAA 2010 Sweet 16 Tournament Kansas State vs Xavier 8 p.m. 2013 NCAA Sweet 16 Tournament Michigan vs Kansas 10 p.m. NCAA Tournament 2017 Sweet 16 Florida vs Wisconsin

Fox Sports schedule for Friday

Fox Sports will continue to show its regular program on FS1, with some soccer replays on FS2 throughout the day. The Red Big Ten will also display a rotation of four different NCAA tournament games throughout the day.

Time Game Sport Channel 6 am. Ohio State in the State of Michigan Men's basketball Red Big Ten 7 am. United States vs Canada (2020 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualification Final) Women's Football FS2 7 am. Wisconsin in Indiana Men's basketball Red Big Ten 9 a.m. United States vs Netherlands / United States vs Japan (FIFA Women's World Cup) Women's Football FS2 11am. France vs Croatia (2018 FIFA World Cup Final) Men's soccer FS2 Noon Northwest vs Vanderbilt (NCAA Tournament 2017) Men's basketball Red Big Ten 1 pm. Indiana vs Temple (second round of the 2013 NCAA tournament) Men's basketball Red Big Ten 2 p.m. Michigan State vs Virginia (2014 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16) Men's basketball Red Big Ten 3 p.m. Michigan vs Louisville (Round 2 of the 2017 NCAA Tournament) Men's basketball Red Big Ten 4 p.m. Northwest vs Vanderbilt (NCAA Tournament 2017) Men's basketball Red Big Ten 5 pm. Indiana vs Temple (second round of the 2013 NCAA tournament) Men's basketball Red Big Ten 6 p.m. Michigan State vs Virginia (2014 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16) Men's basketball Red Big Ten 7 p.m. Michigan vs Louisville (Round 2 of the 2017 NCAA Tournament) Men's basketball Red Big Ten 7:30 pm. eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series NASCAR FS1 8 p.m. Northwest vs Vanderbilt (NCAA Tournament 2017) Men's basketball Red Big Ten 9 p.m. Indiana vs Temple (second round of the 2013 NCAA tournament) Men's basketball Red Big Ten 10 p.m. Michigan State vs Virginia (2014 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16) Men's basketball Red Big Ten 11 p.m. Michigan vs Louisville (Round 2 of the 2017 NCAA Tournament) Men's basketball Red Big Ten

MLB Network Hours for Friday

Yankees fans must get up early to catch current manager Aaron Boone, who hit his famous home run against rival Red Sox to send New York to the 2003 World Series (sorry for the spoilers) at 5:30 am. MLB Network. The channel will also show 1986 games between the Mets and Astros, including the incredible pitcher duel between Nolan Ryan (9 innings pitched, 2 hits, 1 run won) and Dwight Gooden (10 innings pitched, 9 hits, 1 run won). in Game 5 and the 16-entry thriller in Game 6.

Time Date / game Match 05:30 am. 2003 ALCS Game 7 Red Sox in the Yankees 2:30 pm. 1986 NLCS Game 5 Astros at Mets 8 p.m. 1986 NLCS Game 6 Mets in the Astros

NBA television schedule for Friday

Celtics legend Paul Pierce was trending on Twitter earlier this week by less than ideal Reasons, but don't forget that LeBron James once called "The Truth,quot; his biggest rival in the NBA. NBA TV will rekindle that rivalry with a host of Celtics-Heat matchups from the 2011-2013 seasons, including James's out-of-this-world performance in Game 6 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals (4 pm ) and the winner of Pierce's game in 2013, shortly after learning that Rajon Rondo was missing for the season (7 p.m.).

Time Date / game Match 6 am. 2011 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1 Celtics in heat 7 am. 2011 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2 Celtics in heat 8 a.m. 2011 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3 Heat in the Celtics 9 a.m. 2011 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4 Heat in the Celtics 10 a.m. 2011 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 5 Celtics in heat 11am. 2012 Eastern Conference Final Game 1 Celtics in heat Noon Eastern Conference Final 2012 Game 2 Celtics in heat 1 pm. Eastern Conference Final 2012 Game 3 Heat in the Celtics 2 p.m. Eastern Conference Finals 2012 Game 4 Heat in the Celtics 3 p.m. Eastern Conference Final 2012 Game 5 Celtics in heat 4 p.m. Eastern Conference Finals 2012 Game 6 Heat in the Celtics 5 pm. Eastern Conference Final 2012 Game 7 Celtics in heat 7 p.m. January 27, 2013 Heat in the Celtics 8 p.m. March 18, 2013 Heat in the Celtics 10 p.m. Eastern Conference Final 2012 Game 2 Celtics in heat 11 p.m. Eastern Conference Final 2012 Game 3 Heat in the Celtics

NBC Sports Schedule for Friday

NBC Sports will show a couple of NHL playoff games at night, beginning at 8 p.m. with the Panthers and Islanders (2016) and continuing at 10 p.m. with the stars and the blues (2019).

Time Date / game Match 8 p.m. 2016 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal Game 6 Panthers on the Islanders 10 p.m. 2019 Western Conference Quarterfinal Game 7 Stars in the blues

NFL Network Schedule for Friday

The NFL Network will showcase four different games from last season's regular season throughout the day, and culminate the evening with replays of Super Bowl XLIII (Steelers vs. Cardinals) and Super Bowl XLIV (Saints vs. Colts).

Time Date / game Match 6 am. October 31, 2019 49ers vs Cardinals 9 a.m. November 3, 2019 Buccaneers vs Seahawks Noon November 10, 2019 Bosses vs Titans 3 p.m. November 11, 2019 Seahawks vs 49ers 6 p.m. Super Bowl XLIII (2009) Steelers vs Cardinals 9 p.m. Super Bowl XLIV (2010) Santos vs colts

NHL network hours for Friday

NHL Network will have some of the first screenings of the 1993 and 1994 Stanley Cup decisive games, and will showcase the 2020 All-American Prospect Game at night.