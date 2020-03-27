Sports on TV Today: What to Watch on ESPN, Fox Sports, and Other Channels for Friday, March 27

The COVID-19 pandemic has cleared the world of live sporting events, leaving a huge hole in the lives of sports fans. But networks like ESPN and Fox Sports have found a way to fill that gap at least momentarily by providing replays of classic games.
It has been a success so far. More than a million people watched college basketball games on CBS on Sunday afternoon, according to Show Buzz Daily.
Many networks are following suit. Sporting News has compiled all the classic games that will be shown on Friday to help fans get their sports solution.
ESPN schedule for Friday
ESPN will continue to show its regularly scheduled shows like Sportscenter and talk shows like the "Dan Le Batard Show,quot; with Stu Gotz and "First Take,quot;. On other ESPN channels, such as the ACC Network and SEC Network, there will be multiple replays of last season's college football and basketball games.
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Sport
|Channel
|6 am.
|Florida vs Tennessee
|Men's basketball
|SEC Network
|6 am.
|Louisville vs Miami
|NCAA Football
|ACC Network
|8 a.m.
|No. 6 Baylor vs No. 1 UCONN
|Women's Basketball
|ESPNU
|08:30 am.
|TCU vs Texas
|Men's basketball
|Longhorn Net
|9 a.m.
|No. 19 Wake Forest vs Virginia Tech
|NCAA Football
|ACC Network
|10 a.m.
|No. 15 Oregon State vs No. 8 UCLA
|Women's Basketball
|ESPNU
|10:30 a.m.
|No. 20 West Virginia vs Texas
|Men's basketball
|Longhorn Net
|Noon
|No. 21 Ohio State vs Penn State
|Men's basketball
|ESPNU
|Noon
|No. 5 Clemson vs NC State
|NCAA Football
|ACC Network
|12:30 pm.
|Texas vs No. 22 Texas Tech
|Men's basketball
|Longhorn Net
|2 p.m.
|No. 8 Tennessee vs No. 4 Kentucky (SEC Semifinal)
|Men's basketball
|SEC Network
|2 p.m.
|Oregon vs Seton Hall (Battle 4 Atlantis quarterfinals)
|Men's basketball
|ESPNU
|2:30 pm.
|Texas vs Oklahoma
|Men's basketball
|Longhorn Net
|3 p.m.
|North Carolina vs Pittsburgh
|NCAA Football
|ACC Network
|4 p.m.
|No. 13 Kentucky vs No. 17 Auburn
|Men's basketball
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|South Carolina vs Tennessee
|NCAA Football
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|No. 9 Maryland vs Michigan State
|Men's basketball
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|Wake Forest vs No. 3 Clemson
|NCAA Football
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|Tennessee vs No. 6 Kentucky
|Men's basketball
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|No. 3 Kansas vs No. 1 Baylor
|Men's basketball
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Syracuse vs Duke
|NCAA Football
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Indiana vs Tennessee
|NCAA Football
|SEC Network
|10 p.m.
|Colorado State vs Utah State
|Men's basketball
|ESPNU
CBS Sports schedule for Friday
CBS Sports will show replays of four different Sweet 16 matchups, beginning with UCLA 2006 vs. Gonzaga at 10 a.m. and then three consecutive games starting at 6 p.m. at midnight
|Time
|Date / game
|Match
|10 a.m.
|NCAA 2006 Sweet 16 Tournament
|UCLA vs Gonzaga
|6 p.m.
|NCAA 2010 Sweet 16 Tournament
|Kansas State vs Xavier
|8 p.m.
|2013 NCAA Sweet 16 Tournament
|Michigan vs Kansas
|10 p.m.
|NCAA Tournament 2017 Sweet 16
|Florida vs Wisconsin
Fox Sports schedule for Friday
Fox Sports will continue to show its regular program on FS1, with some soccer replays on FS2 throughout the day. The Red Big Ten will also display a rotation of four different NCAA tournament games throughout the day.
|Time
|Game
|Sport
|Channel
|6 am.
|Ohio State in the State of Michigan
|Men's basketball
|Red Big Ten
|7 am.
|United States vs Canada (2020 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualification Final)
|Women's Football
|FS2
|7 am.
|Wisconsin in Indiana
|Men's basketball
|Red Big Ten
|9 a.m.
|United States vs Netherlands / United States vs Japan (FIFA Women's World Cup)
|Women's Football
|FS2
|11am.
|France vs Croatia (2018 FIFA World Cup Final)
|Men's soccer
|FS2
|Noon
|Northwest vs Vanderbilt (NCAA Tournament 2017)
|Men's basketball
|Red Big Ten
|1 pm.
|Indiana vs Temple (second round of the 2013 NCAA tournament)
|Men's basketball
|Red Big Ten
|2 p.m.
|Michigan State vs Virginia (2014 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16)
|Men's basketball
|Red Big Ten
|3 p.m.
|Michigan vs Louisville (Round 2 of the 2017 NCAA Tournament)
|Men's basketball
|Red Big Ten
|4 p.m.
|Northwest vs Vanderbilt (NCAA Tournament 2017)
|Men's basketball
|Red Big Ten
|5 pm.
|Indiana vs Temple (second round of the 2013 NCAA tournament)
|Men's basketball
|Red Big Ten
|6 p.m.
|Michigan State vs Virginia (2014 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16)
|Men's basketball
|Red Big Ten
|7 p.m.
|Michigan vs Louisville (Round 2 of the 2017 NCAA Tournament)
|Men's basketball
|Red Big Ten
|7:30 pm.
|eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series
|NASCAR
|FS1
|8 p.m.
|Northwest vs Vanderbilt (NCAA Tournament 2017)
|Men's basketball
|Red Big Ten
|9 p.m.
|Indiana vs Temple (second round of the 2013 NCAA tournament)
|Men's basketball
|Red Big Ten
|10 p.m.
|Michigan State vs Virginia (2014 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16)
|Men's basketball
|Red Big Ten
|11 p.m.
|Michigan vs Louisville (Round 2 of the 2017 NCAA Tournament)
|Men's basketball
|Red Big Ten
MLB Network Hours for Friday
Yankees fans must get up early to catch current manager Aaron Boone, who hit his famous home run against rival Red Sox to send New York to the 2003 World Series (sorry for the spoilers) at 5:30 am. MLB Network. The channel will also show 1986 games between the Mets and Astros, including the incredible pitcher duel between Nolan Ryan (9 innings pitched, 2 hits, 1 run won) and Dwight Gooden (10 innings pitched, 9 hits, 1 run won). in Game 5 and the 16-entry thriller in Game 6.
|Time
|Date / game
|Match
|05:30 am.
|2003 ALCS Game 7
|Red Sox in the Yankees
|2:30 pm.
|1986 NLCS Game 5
|Astros at Mets
|8 p.m.
|1986 NLCS Game 6
|Mets in the Astros
NBA television schedule for Friday
Celtics legend Paul Pierce was trending on Twitter earlier this week by less than ideal Reasons, but don't forget that LeBron James once called "The Truth,quot; his biggest rival in the NBA. NBA TV will rekindle that rivalry with a host of Celtics-Heat matchups from the 2011-2013 seasons, including James's out-of-this-world performance in Game 6 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals (4 pm ) and the winner of Pierce's game in 2013, shortly after learning that Rajon Rondo was missing for the season (7 p.m.).
|Time
|Date / game
|Match
|6 am.
|2011 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1
|Celtics in heat
|7 am.
|2011 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2
|Celtics in heat
|8 a.m.
|2011 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3
|Heat in the Celtics
|9 a.m.
|2011 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4
|Heat in the Celtics
|10 a.m.
|2011 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 5
|Celtics in heat
|11am.
|2012 Eastern Conference Final Game 1
|Celtics in heat
|Noon
|Eastern Conference Final 2012 Game 2
|Celtics in heat
|1 pm.
|Eastern Conference Final 2012 Game 3
|Heat in the Celtics
|2 p.m.
|Eastern Conference Finals 2012 Game 4
|Heat in the Celtics
|3 p.m.
|Eastern Conference Final 2012 Game 5
|Celtics in heat
|4 p.m.
|Eastern Conference Finals 2012 Game 6
|Heat in the Celtics
|5 pm.
|Eastern Conference Final 2012 Game 7
|Celtics in heat
|7 p.m.
|January 27, 2013
|Heat in the Celtics
|8 p.m.
|March 18, 2013
|Heat in the Celtics
|10 p.m.
|Eastern Conference Final 2012 Game 2
|Celtics in heat
|11 p.m.
|Eastern Conference Final 2012 Game 3
|Heat in the Celtics
NBC Sports Schedule for Friday
NBC Sports will show a couple of NHL playoff games at night, beginning at 8 p.m. with the Panthers and Islanders (2016) and continuing at 10 p.m. with the stars and the blues (2019).
|Time
|Date / game
|Match
|8 p.m.
|2016 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal Game 6
|Panthers on the Islanders
|10 p.m.
|2019 Western Conference Quarterfinal Game 7
|Stars in the blues
NFL Network Schedule for Friday
The NFL Network will showcase four different games from last season's regular season throughout the day, and culminate the evening with replays of Super Bowl XLIII (Steelers vs. Cardinals) and Super Bowl XLIV (Saints vs. Colts).
|Time
|Date / game
|Match
|6 am.
|October 31, 2019
|49ers vs Cardinals
|9 a.m.
|November 3, 2019
|Buccaneers vs Seahawks
|Noon
|November 10, 2019
|Bosses vs Titans
|3 p.m.
|November 11, 2019
|Seahawks vs 49ers
|6 p.m.
|Super Bowl XLIII (2009)
|Steelers vs Cardinals
|9 p.m.
|Super Bowl XLIV (2010)
|Santos vs colts
NHL network hours for Friday
NHL Network will have some of the first screenings of the 1993 and 1994 Stanley Cup decisive games, and will showcase the 2020 All-American Prospect Game at night.
|Time
|Date / game
|Match
|8 a.m.
|1993 Stanley Cup Final Game 5
|Kings in Canadiens
|10 a.m.
|1994 Stanley Cup Final Game 7
|Canucks at Rangers
|7:30 pm.
|All-American Perspective Game 2020
|Team Langenbrunner vs Team Leopold