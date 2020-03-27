Spain reports 769 new deaths but says the daily increase stabilizes | News

%MINIFYHTMLf1189697bc501ea1f89c518316c284da11% %MINIFYHTMLf1189697bc501ea1f89c518316c284da12%

The number of deaths in Spain from the coronavirus rose by 769 overnight to 4,858, but a senior health official said the daily increase in the number of deaths was stabilizing.

Spain ranks second after Italy in the number of deaths from coronavirus worldwide, and the number of people infected in the country increased from 64,159 to 64,059 on Thursday night.

"Today we have more deaths than those registered yesterday, but it is also true that, in percentage terms, today's increase is more or less equivalent to that of the last three days, in which it seems that we see a clear stabilization," said the chief. of health emergencies, Fernando Simon. a press conference on Friday.

Exclusive: inside the hospital fighting against the coronavirus in Spain (3:01)

The increase in the number of deaths in the last 24 hours in percentage terms was around 19 percent, according to a Reuters calculation. news agency.

Spain is struggling to cope with the outbreak, with a Real Madrid soccer stadium used as a medical supply store and a fairground in Madrid turned into a mass testing area.

Patients continue to enter Spanish hospitals, where staff face a shortage of protective equipment, such as masks.

Simon said more than 9,400 healthcare workers tested positive for the virus. That is approximately 15 percent of those infected in Spain.

Spain extended a national shutdown on Thursday for another 15 days until April 12 and said it was waging a "real war,quot; over medical supplies to contain the death toll. It is turning to China, where the coronavirus originated, for many critical products.

Schools, bars, restaurants and shops selling non-essential items have been closed since March 14, and the majority of the population is confined to their homes as Spain tries to stop the spread of the virus.