SpaceGhostPurrp: ASAP Rocky blacklisted me – I saw him rubbing a man's A * s!

SpaceGhostPurrp has made some shocking claims against rapper ASAP Rocky, claiming that ASAP had blacklisted him in the industry because he saw Rocky rubbing another man's butt at a party.

He claims that Rocky is hiding his sexuality.

"This is the main real reason why,quot; EVERYONE HATES PURRP SPACES "for no reason and has been criticizing my name," Purrp wrote, "because I discovered his biggest secret and he was angry that I cut him for lying about his sexuality."

