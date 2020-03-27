SpaceGhostPurrp: ASAP Rocky blacklisted me – I saw him rubbing a man's A * s!

SpaceGhostPurrp has made some shocking claims against rapper ASAP Rocky, claiming that ASAP had blacklisted him in the industry because he saw Rocky rubbing another man's butt at a party.

He claims that Rocky is hiding his sexuality.

"This is the main real reason why,quot; EVERYONE HATES PURRP SPACES "for no reason and has been criticizing my name," Purrp wrote, "because I discovered his biggest secret and he was angry that I cut him for lying about his sexuality."

"SO YOU WANT TO KNOW WHY 'ASAP ROCKY AND ASAP and EVERY RAPPER & # 39; HATES ME so much is because I stopped being with him because he didn't tell me he was gay at the bottom and I felt he lied about his life so in order for him to keep his secret, he put me on the music blacklist, "said Purrp in a separate tweet.

Rocky is rumored to be dating Rihanna. In the past, he has been linked to rapper Iggy Azalea and model Chanel Iman.

