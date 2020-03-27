Southwest Airlines cuts 1,500 flights a day due to decreased travel caused by coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on domestic and international travel is having more impact on Dallas-based Southwest Airlines.

With Dallas Love Field Airport and hundreds of people across the country virtually empty, Southwest made the decision to cancel 1,500 flights each day. Authorities hope the changes will offset the losses they are experiencing after the devastating declines in travel caused by the coronavirus.

The new schedules mean the cancellation of more than a third of Southwest Airlines' nearly 4,000 daily flights. The airline said it has notified customers of the changes and is offering alternative flight options.

The highest number of fight cancellations comes just days after the airline said it would have to cancel about 1,000 flights a day.

According to the commercial group Airlines for America, the number of passengers carried by U.S. airlines has dropped from approximately 2.5 million a day before the coronavirus outbreak to just 239,000 inspected by security officials on Wednesday.

Less than 48 hours have passed since Southwest implemented new in-flight food and beverage guidelines. In an effort to reduce close interactions between employees and the public amid the coronavirus outbreak, the airline suspended all in-flight snack and beverage service. That order went into effect on Wednesday.