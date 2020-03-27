Sony Pictures Television Offers Online Offering – Deadline

Sony Pictures Television has become one of the first Hollywood studios to offer buyers a virtual experience to replace the Los Angeles screenings, which were canceled earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sony will launch the Sony Pictures 2020 screenings in May, during which it will show full episodes and previews of upcoming shows and movies as part of what it calls a "virtual and on-demand" event.

The studio will offer international buyers a sample of projects including the horror drama Adrien Brody. Chapelwaiteanimated comedy Crossing swords, Action series Michael Chiklis Coyote Y Leonardo, starring Aiden Turner and Freddie Highmore.

Sony added that the online screenings will be complemented by local events in select markets, with details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Keith Le Goy, President of Distribution and Networking at Sony, said: "As we go through these unprecedented times, the value of great content to provide joy, laughter and escape to people around the world may never have been We, and our creators and talent, are proud to present our incredible content to our global clients. "

Sony organizes the Los Angeles screenings alongside Disney, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS and Warner Bros. Last year, the most popular titles for foreign buyers in the showcase included the international distribution of CBS Studios International Evil, Warner Bros & # 39; Prodigal son Y Batwomanand Disney Appearance.