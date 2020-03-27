Sony and Warner Back Streamer Hooq Collapses – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML3dc831b897f83ca52062a01d3338879e11% %MINIFYHTML3dc831b897f83ca52062a01d3338879e12%

Hooq, the streaming service operated by Sony Pictures Television, Warner Bros and Singtel of Singapore, has requested a voluntary liquidation.

In a statement Friday, Singtel said "a voluntary liquidation of creditors has begun" for the company, in which it has a controlling stake of 76.5%. He added: "The Hooq liquidation is not expected to have any material impact on Singtel's net tangible assets or earnings per share."

Hooq operates in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, India, and the Philippines. It hosted 10,000 movies and television series, including The flash and had accumulated 80 million users.

"Local and global content providers are becoming more direct, the cost of content remains high, and consumers' willingness to pay in emerging markets has gradually increased amid an increasing variety of options," Hooq said in a statement sent to TechCrunch.

"Due to these changes, a viable business model for an independent OTT distribution platform has become increasingly challenged. As a result, Hooq has been unable to grow enough to provide sustainable returns or cover the increasing content costs and ongoing operating costs of a separate OTT distribution platform. "