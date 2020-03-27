Sol Kerzner, South African casino magnate, died at 84

%MINIFYHTML0bbc08a7d9d3c864f3b895e68cb34d3911% %MINIFYHTML0bbc08a7d9d3c864f3b895e68cb34d3912%

In 1994, he purchased the Paradise Island Resort bankrupt in the Bahamas and converted it to a 2,300-room resort called Atlantis, a brand he also used in Dubai in 2008, when he opened the $ 1.5 billion Atlantis, the Palm, in Dubai. . His company said a fireworks display, the centerpiece of a $ 20 million launch party, had been the largest in the world and had been visible from space.

Working with his son Howard, known as Butch, Mr. Kerzner built his first casino in the United States in 1996, on an Indian reservation in eastern Connecticut, naming him Mohegan Sun.

%MINIFYHTML0bbc08a7d9d3c864f3b895e68cb34d3913% %MINIFYHTML0bbc08a7d9d3c864f3b895e68cb34d3914%

A decade later, the Kerzners privately took their company for $ 3.6 billion, including debt, a move described by some analysts as a rare misstep in light of the financial chaos that was about to shake up the global tourism industry.

%MINIFYHTML0bbc08a7d9d3c864f3b895e68cb34d3915% %MINIFYHTML0bbc08a7d9d3c864f3b895e68cb34d3916%

By 2011, the company had renegotiated the debt, effectively becoming a management company rather than an owner-operator, Reuters reported. He retired to his family's 25-acre estate near Cape Town in 2014, four years after Queen Elizabeth II knighted him for his services to the Bahamas.

His personal life, well narrated by gossip columnists, was one of flamboyance and ostentation punctuated by tragedy. In 2006 Butch Kerzner died in a helicopter accident in the Dominican Republic. The second of his four wives, Shirley Bestbier, committed suicide shortly after the birth of their second child.

Her first marriage to Maureen Adler ended in divorce. His third marriage, with Anneline Kriel, who, representing South Africa, was crowned Miss World in 1974, lasted from 1980 to 1985. In 2000 he married Heather Murphy, a model; They divorced in 2011.

He is survived by four children, Andrea and Beverley, from his first marriage, and Brandon and Chantal, from his second.