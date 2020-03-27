Social distances prove elusive in San Francisco stores – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Social distancing restrictions continued to prove elusive at many Bay Area stores, despite attempts by shoppers and store owners.

Two San Francisco Safeway stores observed by KPIX5 had lines inside and outside where people seemed to be trying to keep clear, but ended up standing less than 6 feet away.

Trader Joe's market in Nob Hill proved to be a model for social distancing with large gaps between clients.

"I am really impressed," said Ann Segal, a registered nurse in San Francisco. "I think people here do a better job of distancing themselves than the job I work for," he joked.

“They are limiting the number of people in the store so that it has more space. But at Target today it was where there was not a maximum number of people allowed inside, so it was much smaller there. "

KPIX5 viewer Alex Dourov shot a cell phone video of a long line at Costco in Livermore at 7:45 AM Thursday, which was a time window exclusively for the elderly.

Shopping is a feeling of anxiety for many people during this time. Even if you keep your distance online, people can get too close inside the store.

"The hallways are so big and if you have multiple people who need to go down the same hallway, there is only so much you can do," said Cody Staubitz of San Francisco.

On Thursday, the city of San Francisco issued guidelines on how companies deemed essential, such as supermarkets, hardware stores, and even cannabis outlets, should behave during this pandemic, such as: establishing protocols to keep customers at least six feet away. away; Limit the number of people inside, post signs outside to remind people to keep their distance; and making cleaning supplies such as hand sanitizer and soap available to employees.

"You have some of these grocery stores where there is pandemonium there and people are close together." That completely defeats the purpose of social estrangement, ”said San Francisco supervisor Matt Haney.

"What I hear is that the next two weeks will be really crucial for us," Haney continued. "And now is when we really need people to follow those rules. I know it is hard. And if you're going out as an individual, say something to the business owner and yourself, be sure to do everything you can to keep your distance. "