Slim Thug updates us on his coronavirus status

Slim Thug was online earlier this week after he revealed he had tested positive for coronavirus.

He says he is doing well.

"Social distancing, self-quarantine, design, man," he said.

Thug shot the video from his backyard on a nice sunny day.

"Enjoying this good weather. I can't go anywhere, but shit, I feel like I'm in a little mini-resort. I'm about to go silly online and ask for a lot of silly shit just to keep myself entertained. I feel good." I don't feel bad at all. So you don't have to worry about me. Be careful, man. It's real. "

Before the coronavirus, Thug went viral in 2010 after he sat down for an interview where he seemed to tear black women apart.

"Most single black women feel they don't want to settle for less. Their standards are too high right now. They have to understand that successful black men are somewhat extinct," she told Vibe at the time.

"My girl is black and white. I guess the white half on her is where she still cooks and does everything I say, so we do it. She just takes care of me and I like her. She's not begging and not I have to buy her all this crazy shit. And she's a smart girl too, "she continued.

"White women treat men like a king and black women feel like they don't have to do that shit. Black women need to be more supportive of their man. Don't always put the pressure on if I'm fucking with you, you have to buy me this and That. Black men are the ones who need motherfuckers [but] I think a lot of them need to step it up too. "

He later said that his words were taken out of context.