Sky Cricket Podcast: Alec Stewart on Beating South Africa and Exiting the 1999 World Cup | Cricket News

Alec Stewart captained England with a 1998 South African home series victory

Alec Stewart reflects on his time as captain of England in the latest edition of Captain & # 39; s Log.

Listen on the following player: or downloading here – As Stewart, among other things, discusses taking a brief charge against India after Graham Gooch suffered from food poisoning, the angst of the 1992 Cricket World Cup and his century of saving games against South Africa in 1998.

Stewart recalls feeling that he was not ready to lead the international team when Gooch retired, how happy he was to see that Michael Atherton chose him to lead at the time, and why there was no rivalry between him and Athers for the captaincy.

Finally chosen as the permanent captain for the series of tests against South Africa in 1998, Stewart recalls that his 164 in the third game at Old Trafford helped England win a draw in a series they would win, and left Athers stranded in 98 when he chose . testify at the fourth test in Nottingham!

Stewart finally lost the job after a disappointing 1999 in which England lost the ashes and was unable to exit the World Cup group stages, but remains proud of his time in charge of the international team.

For all that, in addition to whether he thought his dismissal was harsh, what Captain Dominic Cork was like and how Nasser Hussain and Duncan Fletcher continued and led the team forward, Listen to the captain's log: Alec Stewart.