Shkodran Mustafi: Arsenal defender admits there are "question marks,quot; about the future | Football news

Shkodran Mustafi says he likes to play frequently with Mikel Arteta

Shkodran Mustafi believes he has benefited from playing regular football with Mikel Arteta at Arsenal this season, but admits that his future at Emirates Stadium remains uncertain.

Former Gunners head coach Unai Emery told the 27-year-old that he could leave the club last summer and was not named to any of his Premier League teams this season until the end of November.

Speaking in February, the center-back refused to rule out leaving at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, but also stated that he anticipated a longer stay in North London working under Arteta.

Mustafi has made 18 appearances in all competitions this season.

The German international's contract at Arsenal expires in June 2021.

"I have played more regularly with Mikel Arteta, also in the Premier League. That has really helped me. I feel very good. I understand his style of soccer, how he likes to play, that really fits me," he said. Sky in Germany.

"The way he is at his age, that has really surprised me, I don't know if after four years, he could be as serious and charismatic as leading a team."

"He's handling it very well. I feel like in this short period of time I already learned some new things that help my game."

"I can imagine continuing to play for him. But we still don't know about the future. There are still many question marks."

Mustafi has played an important role on Arsenal's side since Arteta rejoined his old club as head coach.

The 2014 World Cup winner has yet to lose a top-tier game for the Gunners this calendar year in five Premier League appearances, and he has forged a strong partnership alongside David Luiz in central defense.

Despite his enhanced displays with an Arsenal jersey, Mustafi remains wary of overstepping his future amid the uncertainty surrounding English football right now, as a result of the disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

"We are in a situation where everyone is concerned about the current situation and not so much about their personal future," he added.

"First of all, I would like to play soccer again. This is how we all feel, we want to return to the field. There are so many question marks right now."

"Euro 2020 has been postponed. There are a lot of discussions about whether we can end the season or not."

"So it's hard to think about my personal future. None of us knows what will happen next and when we can play again."

"So once we have overcome this difficult time and are back on the field, I can think of questions like that."

"At the moment I don't think about it. Also, the club has more important things to deal with now than my future."

Meanwhile, Arsenal are interested in signing 23-year-old Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler and are monitoring Evan Ndickia of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Arsenal chief Arteta also says he feels "fully recovered,quot; after being diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this month.

It is still unclear at what point the Premier League season will resume, with the Gunners currently ninth in the table and eight points behind fourth-place Chelsea after an undefeated streak of eight games in the top flight.