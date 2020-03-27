Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares alternative training ideas to do during quarantine

%MINIFYHTML4eeab2433a975d82f21035c4c14da54811% %MINIFYHTML4eeab2433a975d82f21035c4c14da54812%

With the 21-day blockade imposed across the country, we are all trying to get in shape and develop our immune systems, and just like us, our favorite Bollywood celebrities are doing the same. Shilpa Shetty is the fitness influencer that she is, she is making the most of this period. Shilpa has been uploading videos on fitness guidelines to follow and exercises to do at home. Today the actress was seen sweeping her garden and watering plants and trees giving an alternative training option to stay fit and healthy.

Shilpa took to Instagram where he is sweeping the garden and captioned it saying, “Cleaning and caring for the garden these past few days. This blocking time has made me realize and remember that having help in any way is one of those few things that we should always appreciate. Our lives are made so much easier thanks to all the help / staff in our home, but unfortunately sometimes we only realize this at times like this. Today, I am grateful for each person who has made life easier for us in their own way. Thanks to them we can enjoy the gift of time to go out and pursue our dreams. When life returns to normal, don't forget to tell them that you value them. "

