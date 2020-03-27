Shanghai to reopen more than 200 theaters this weekend – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML367a62a608fab36fe1d094969a53367b11% %MINIFYHTML367a62a608fab36fe1d094969a53367b12%

Starting Saturday, a first batch of 205 theaters will reopen for business in Shanghai. This follows last weekend's opening of more than 500 theaters in other provinces of China, though Shanghai becomes the first tier city to turn the lights back on when coronavirus declines in the Middle Kingdom.

The Shanghai municipal government made the announcement on Thursday and said strict measures will be taken to prevent the spread of the disease. These will include viewers who present their health QR codes, take their temperature, and wear masks during screenings. The seats will be spaced and disinfection will take place between introductions.

There are about 20 movies in the first release slot, all older titles including Wandering Earth, Wolf Warrior 2 and Oscar winner Green Book. Ip man 4 He has also reportedly been granted an extension until April 25. As previously reported, Hollywood studios have been contacted to release catalog titles in the Middle Kingdom as it recovers. We understand that it depends on the authorities, but that at least four Avengers The films could be restarted starting this weekend (although they were not mentioned in the Shanghai reports) while the new releases of Warner Bros & # 39; Interstellar, Start Y Harry potter and the Philosopher's Stone they're on deck, though specific release dates have yet to be set.

Tickets in Shanghai will be offered at a discount of 10 RMB ($ 1.41) through Tao Piao Piao from March 28 to April 26, according to local reports. A total of 600K subsidized tickets will be available during the period. And, China Film Group will forgo part of its commission on certain titles. Additionally, by Shine, the Shanghai Film Group has established a RMB 1B ($ 141M) fund to assist theaters, especially in the Yangtze River Delta area.

There are more than 380 movie theaters in Shanghai, and the plan is for the rest to come back online "in an orderly fashion when conditions are ripe," a statement said.

When the first group of theaters opened last weekend, he was not in a rush to go to the movies, as people were still wary of gathering in crowds and cited the preference of waiting for new releases.