Senegal: 10-minute coronavirus test may be on the way – for $ 1 | Coronavirus pandemic news

Dakar, Senegal – The researchers began validation trials this week on a COVID-19 diagnostic test that can be done at home and produce results in as little as 10 minutes, all for $ 1.

The plan is to manufacture the tests twice in Senegal and the UK, and if the validation tests meet regulatory standards, they could be distributed in Africa starting in June.

"Our goal is to provide evidence to the African continent," Amadou Sall, director of the Pasteur Institute in Dakar, told Al Jazeera.

Sall and his team of researchers in the Senegalese capital, who have previously worked on yellow fever and dengue vaccines, developed the prototype for the diagnostic test in association with Mologic, a British biotechnology company founded by the inventor of the test of pregnancy Clearblue.

Once ready, the tests will take place in the UK and at a new Dakar-based facility managed by DiaTropix, a subsidiary of the Pasteur Institute that focuses on testing for infectious diseases.

According to Sall, the Dakar site will have an initial capacity to produce up to four million tests a year. Developers are also in initial talks to establish local manufacturing sites in other parts of the continent.

"When COVID-19 arrived, we knew from the start that Africa would be disproportionately affected," Joe Fitchett, Mologic's medical director, told Al Jazeera. "With a test like this, you can detect (the virus) very quickly anywhere on the continent and then avoid transmission."

To screen as many people as possible, Fitchett says the test will be sold at cost, which is about $ 1, thanks to support from the UK government and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

"The point is to keep it at the bottom," Fitchett said, adding that they would work with suppliers to keep the price as low as possible.

Game changer?

COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, has no known vaccine or treatment regimen.

Until a vaccine is ready, widespread testing is considered one of the most important strategies to "flatten the curve,quot; – slow down the spread of contagion in an attempt to prevent already stretched health systems from overflowing.

Earlier this month, the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, urged countries to develop their testing capacity to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, calling them "test, test, test."

"The most effective way to prevent infection and save lives is to break transmission chains. And to do that, you must test and isolate," he told reporters in Geneva. "You cannot fight a fire blindfolded. And we cannot stop this pandemic if we do not know who is infected."

Because testing in advanced, centralized labs remains expensive and takes hours to complete, dozens of companies around the world are working to develop quick, easy-to-use kits and then distribute them widely.

But price and availability aren't the only barriers to widespread use. In developing a test that can be done at home without the need for electricity, researchers in Senegal say it can be particularly useful in rural communities where energy is limited and laboratories are nearly inaccessible.

Your test can be done in two different ways: using saliva or blood. Those with an active infection would use a saliva swab to detect the new coronavirus, while those with a previously undetected case would use a home finger prick test to check for antibodies to the coronavirus.

There are currently more than 2,800 confirmed cases in 45 of the 54 countries on the continent. While that is still significantly less than Europe's current epicenter, some analysts fear Africa is on track to follow a similar trajectory.

Such a scenario would spell disaster on a continent that accounts for 1 percent of global health spending but carries 23 percent of the burden of disease. Weaker health systems, poor sanitation, and water scarcity are just a few of the additional challenges that would make it difficult to fight the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Africa (CDC) have significantly increased their prevention strategy in recent weeks, forming laboratories in 43 countries, a rapid increase from just two countries that were able to detect the disease in February. CDC in Africa has also been providing 1,000 test kits to any country with cases. Billionaire Jack Ma donated 1.1 million additional test kits. But that's still just a drop in the bucket compared to what will be needed.

"In times like these, it is difficult for African governments to buy tests that are also cheaper and more profitable," Prashant Yadav, a global supply chain analyst at the Center for Global Health, told Al Jazeera.

That's why he says that the continent that has its own test could change the game. "It is giving people on the continent access to a new test that very few groups have had access to," Yadav said.

Critical independent evaluation

Prototypes for the diagnostic test are now being evaluated by two laboratories in the UK; the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine and St. Georges University London. Additional tests have been sent for independent evaluation in laboratories around the world, including Senegal, Spain, China, Malaysia and Brazil.

The development of the prototype comes less than three weeks after Mologic received one million British pounds ($ 1.2 million) from the UK government as part of a 46 million British pounds ($ 56 million) fund for the prevention and international coronavirus investigation. That's a fast speed for a diagnostic test, which generally takes years to develop.

Fitchett credits Mologic's association with the Pasteur Institute in Dakar, which previously worked on yellow fever and dengue vaccines, for speeding up the process.

At the same time, he emphasized the importance of following all appropriate validation procedures.

"Independent evaluation is so critical, that's why we are working with the best labs on every continent," said Fitchett. "We are not interested in sending something that is not good."

Authorities have been cracking down on the increase in fake test kits being distributed, often sold at a high markup, as people around the world desperately seek to get tested in the midst of a shortage.