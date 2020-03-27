See an exclusive preview of the new dismantled kitchen competition

It is safe to say that you have not seen a series of cooking competitions like Dismantled. Well, a cooking show or everything Jane KrakowskiThe "sexual fantasies come true,quot;, as it says in the new trailer.

See for yourself in the exclusive Quibi & # 39; s trailer Dismantled down.

Dismantled comes from the creator and executive producer of chopped up. The series, organized by Unbreakable kimmy schmidt and Broadway star Tituss Burgess, the kitchen competition is in your face. Rather on the contestant's faces. Each episode begins with Burgess tossing a mysterious plate of food over the faces of two blindfolded chefs. Next, contestants must use their culinary skills to identify the exploded plate that is on them and then beat the clock and recreate the plate.

"Are you ready to see me explode a little?" Burgess asks in the exclusive trailer.