See an exclusive preview of the new dismantled kitchen competition

It is safe to say that you have not seen a series of cooking competitions like Dismantled. Well, a cooking show or everything Jane KrakowskiThe "sexual fantasies come true,quot;, as it says in the new trailer.
See for yourself in the exclusive Quibi & # 39; s trailer Dismantled down.
Dismantled comes from the creator and executive producer of chopped up. The series, organized by Unbreakable kimmy schmidt and Broadway star Tituss Burgess, the kitchen competition is in your face. Rather on the contestant's faces. Each episode begins with Burgess tossing a mysterious plate of food over the faces of two blindfolded chefs. Next, contestants must use their culinary skills to identify the exploded plate that is on them and then beat the clock and recreate the plate.
"Are you ready to see me explode a little?" Burgess asks in the exclusive trailer.
The participant who comes closest to the original plate wins a cash prize.
Click play in the video below for a sample of the action below.
"They are fine?" Antoni Porowski question
Along with Krakowski, who starred alongside Burgess in Unbreakable kimmy schmidt, the invited judges include Schitt & # 39; s Creek star and co-creator Dan Levychef Wolfgang Puck, Weird eyePorowski, Saturday night live veteran Rachel Dratch and chef Roy Choi. See more guest judges in the trailer above.
Dishmantled is just one of many unscripted shows coming to the new platform. Keke Palmer Y Joel Kim Booster they are organizing a new version of MTV Indicated, Chance of the rapper is configured to host a new Punk & # 39; dY Chrissy Teigen will have its own series of audiences Chrissy cut. Scripted projects include a Reno 911! Renaissance, Most dangerous game protagonist Liam Hemsworth Y Sophie Turner in Survive.
Quibi launches on Monday, April 6. The streaming platform will host content designed for mobile viewing on the go.
