SeaWorld closing for COVID-19, will monitor animals – Up News Info Los Angeles

– SeaWorld will be temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Park officials released a statement Friday announcing the closure, adding: "We deeply apologize for any inconvenience."

It was not immediately clear how long the shutdown would last.

National day tickets that expire during the period when the parks are closed will run until December 31, 2020. Internationally purchased day tickets that expire during the period that the parks are closed will run until the first week of 2022.

The statement also said that while there is no evidence that COVID-19 infection is human-to-animal transmissible, SeaWorld's animal ambassadors "continue to closely monitor developments."