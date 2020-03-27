Season 16 of & # 39; Grey’s Anatomy & # 39; will end with episode 21 as the finale after production stopped during COVID-19 – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML449136296d9f1375962ab9ef1e8febbf11% %MINIFYHTML449136296d9f1375962ab9ef1e8febbf12%

A fortnight ago, the ABC Grey's Anatomy It became one of the first series to suspend production, as the United States and Hollywood were just beginning to understand the extent of the coronavirus health crisis. The decision was made after the medical drama ended production on Episode 21 of its 25-episode season 16. At that time, the break was to be at least two weeks. It has now been made permanent for Season 16, which will not resume production to complete filming of additional episodes amid a growing outbreak of COVID-19 in the country that has claimed the lives of more than 1,300 people.

The last produced episode, # 1621, aptly titled "Wear a Happy Face," which will air on April 9, will serve as the Grey's Anatomy Season finale 16.

Grey's Anatomy, the longest-running medical drama on television, has already been renewed for Season 17. It has not yet been decided whether the four unproduced episodes of Season 16 will be added to the show's order for next season or whether they will open Season 17 next fall.

The other two Shondaland series, Grey's Anatomy cleave Station 19 Y How to escape murder They were mid-season replacements and they had completed their shorter orders before mass production closings. Its endings, which include HTGAWM The series finale will air on May 14 as previously scheduled.

It is not clear if there was a Grey’s-Sttion 19 crossover planned for the last four weeks of the season that would now be unilateral, but that is a real possibility given the tight integration between the two series.