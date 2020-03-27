‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Emily Hampshire to host live-stream talk show – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLcd3b82bbef07eaa9e625d647bca2b82e11% %MINIFYHTMLcd3b82bbef07eaa9e625d647bca2b82e12%

Schitt Creek Actress Emily Hampshire will present a new weekly talk show on YouTube broadcast live to raise funds for The Actors Fund's financial assistance and emergency services program COVID-19.

Humpday With Hampshire – As the title suggests, the new episodes air every Wednesday, beginning April 1 – will feature the actress (who plays Stevie Budd on the Pop television series) conducting virtual interviews with celebrities "in their natural habitats, whether it's in your rooms, kitchens, garages or closets, "says the Actors Fund. "They will share tips on how to get through this unprecedented moment with humor, kindness, and their sanity intact."

The series will air weekly on The Actors Fund's YouTube channel until film, television and theater productions are back online.

Related story How to see the benefit of Rosie O & # 39; Donnell's live stream for The Actor & # 39; s Fund – Update

“I couldn't ask for a better creative distraction than organizing a program that not only helps raise money for a major cause, but also allows me to connect with a dream team guest list without having to leave my apartment or even put on pants. ! Hampshire said in a statement. "There is such a crazy amount of stress in the world right now, and if we can do something a little fun for all the crazy people and help the industry, that means everything to me."

The guests have yet to be announced, but will include "Hampshire's famous friends and co-stars from television, film, sports and social media." Show segments will include qquarantine-themed games with titles like "Show us your trash (drawer)", "What's your quarROUTINE" and "Call a friend's roulette"

The moment of the series debut will be especially welcomed by Schitt Creek Fans: The sixth and final season of the Emmy-nominated series is slated for April 7.

The Actors Fund recently partnered with Rosie O & # 39; Donnell for a live-streamed special that raised more than $ 600,000. Everything comes from Humpday Spectator donations will go directly to The Actors Fund, the national human services organization that serves as a safety net for members of the performing arts and entertainment industries.

Hampshire to star alongside Adrien Brody in Chapelwaite, The Epix drama series based on the Stephen King tale Jerusalem Lot, and recently finished production on the thriller Home, who was also an executive producer and will be seen next month in 50 states of fear series produced by Sam Raimi for Quibi.