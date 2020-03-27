Sania Mirza wants Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma or Deepika Padukone to make their biographical film

Sania Mirza has brought much glory to our country with her sporting achievements and she is surely the pride of India. A biographical film about the life of the Grand Slam winner is only justified. Rumors about a biographical film about the Indian tennis player who was in the pipeline have been making rounds for a long time and finally, Sania Mirza spilled the beans on her. The tennis champion is currently at home in quarantine after her return to India amid the Coronavirus crisis and has revealed that he has sold the rights to his biographical film to filmmaker Ronnie Screwvala. Sania also revealed that the team is currently looking for directors to bring the film forward. When asked about her preferences regarding actresses who should be tied up to play her in the biopic, Sania was pretty sure of her choices.

She first mentioned her friend, Parineeti Chopra, who is already doing a biopic about Saina Nehwal. After that she revealed that she also wants Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma or Sara Ali Khan to interpret their role in the biographical film..

However, Sania is also aware of the fact that there are many factors involved before any actor is hired for a movie. She also lets out that she herself has been offered to act in movies many times. However, Sania has always turned down the offers saying she doesn't have enough talent to fit in there. Good, We can't wait to see how Sania Mirza's life unfolds on the big screen. The big question is which actress will play the Grand Slam winner in the life of the reel!