San Francisco Emergency 911 Call Center Employee tests positive for coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – An employee working at the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management's 911 call center tested positive for the new coronavirus, a department spokesman said Thursday night.
The unidentified employee began showing symptoms on Friday, March 20, the last day the worker was on the job.
“Community outreach of COVID-19 is our national reality. So it is important that everyone adhere to the public health order to stay home. Doing so protects our most vulnerable residents and those who must continue to work to keep us safe during this global pandemic, ”said Mary Ellen Carroll, executive director of the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management, in a statement emailed to KPIX on Thursday night.
The Emergency Management Department has been implementing improved cleanup measures at both the 911 dispatch center and the emergency operations center. In addition, the emergency operations center has been moved to the Moscone Center to facilitate the social distancing of employees.
It is unknown whether the employee contracted the virus at work or in the community, but operations and dispatch centers will remain operational, according to the department's statement.
Shortly after the San Francisco local emergency declaration, the Emergency Management Department implemented improved cleanup measures at our facilities that include the 9-1-1 Dispatch Operations Center and the Emergency Operations Center. These measures include cleaning common surfaces every two hours and protocols and supplies to clean the stations after each use. Social distancing occurs when appropriate, including the cancellation of group information sessions and the isolation of dispatchers who may be part of a vulnerable population. Non-essential personnel are prohibited from entering the Dispatch Operations Center 9-1-1. San Francisco also relocated the City's Emergency Operations Center to the Moscone Center to achieve social distancing for emergency managers and disaster service workers who responded to the global pandemic.
