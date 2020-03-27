Samsung may have accidentally leaked a new full-screen phone – BGR

Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 series in March and is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 20 this summer.

Leaks and rumors have suggested that the Galaxy Note 20 will be similar in design to the Galaxy S20, but a new Samsung announcement shows a phone with no notch or perforations.

This mysterious Samsung phone might be nothing, but it is an intriguing concept.

By providing Samsung with the same launch schedule for its flagship phone launches this year as in 2019, the Galaxy Note 20 should be officially confirmed in August. Of course, the new coronavirus pandemic may take effect on that date, but according to multiple reports from other companies that once worried about disrupting their supply chains, it appears that the most notable hardware releases of 2020 are still on the way. .

In fact, we might have had an early look at Note 20 thanks to LetsGoDigital and YouTuber Concept Creator just a few days ago, as the two teamed up to create renders that reflect previous rumors and reports that have suggested what the phone might look like. As expected, it's not a huge departure from the Galaxy S20, at least in terms of design, but Samsung could have leaked an even more exciting phone in an air-conditioning ad, of all things.

In an announcement of Samsung's new windless air conditioner (no, we don't know what that means either), the company shows how AC can be controlled via a mobile device via SmartThings. But instead of using a Galaxy S20 or Galaxy Note 10 to show off this feature, instead we see an unknown smartphone with no notch and no crop for the selfie camera. You can see for yourself from 0:55 in the following video:

There are multiple explanations for the appearance of this mysterious phone. The first and most likely is that the device in the video is not a real device, but rather something that the design team devised for the purposes of this announcement. It's unclear why Samsung would not only use one of its own phones, but perhaps simply didn't want a notch or hole to interfere with displaying the app's user interface. After all, it is not an advertisement for a phone.

It is also possible that we have taken an early look at one of the new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. None of the recent rumors have really suggested that Samsung will remove the notch entirely with the Note 20 line, but perhaps it will surprise us this year. Or they were, anyway. And then there is a possibility that this is a real phone, but not one that has appeared in leaks or rumors. Neither of these seems especially likely, but who knows?

The only element of the mysterious phone, real or not, that really piqued my interest is what appears to be a small pinhole camera in the upper right corner of the screen. It's hard to see, but there's definitely something there, and it seems like a useless detail to include if it's just a mockup made just for the purpose of an ad.

Whatever the case may be, if it is a real phone, it will certainly leak completely just like any other Samsung phone.

