Sammi Kinghorn: The Paralympics' Emotional Journey From Aspiring Zoologist To Wheelchair Racer | Olympic Games News

In an exclusive Sky Sports interview, Sammi Kinghorn of Team GB talks about the moment that changed her life and set her on a new course towards the Paralympic Games.

Adversity can often lead to a new path that would not otherwise have existed, and while everyone is adjusting to a new reality, the story of Paralympic wheelchair racer Sammi Kinghorn is one that can give us all hope.

Ten years ago, Kinghorn was a teenager playing on her family's farm in Scotland when her life changed forever.

"I had an accident when I was 14 years old," he said. Sky Sports News. "A forklift crushed me on the farm where I was raised.

"My whole life went completely overboard."

Kinghorn was paralyzed from the waist down. Her father had been using the forklift to remove the snow from the ground, but he had no idea that his daughter was there.

He spent the next six months in a Glasgow hospital, a three-hour round trip from his parents' farm.

"My mother spent the first few weeks in the hospital with me and had to quit her job," he said.

"I felt so bad that everyone else had to deal with it as well. I don't think people sometimes realize that. You see the person in the wheelchair and you think about everything that has happened, but you forget everything. what you've been through. " the family has to deal. "

A decade later, she became the fastest British wheelchair racer of all time in over 100, 200, 400 and 800 meters, something that might not have happened if her hospital hadn't introduced her to the sport.

Kinghorn, who was not athletic before the accident, was encouraged to participate in the Inter-Spinal Unity Games. It is an annual competition for hospital patients who are rehabilitating after being paralyzed and gives them the opportunity to try a variety of wheelchair sports.

For her, it meant a casual meeting with the husband of one of Britain's most successful wheelchair racers, and that sparked her interest.

"The games are about meeting people who have been through the same as you. I tried all that weekend, and then I tried wheelchair racing," he explained.

"Finding a sport that was adaptable to me was fast and it looked great, that's what got me started."

"Baroness Tanni Gray Thompson's husband was there and I remember him saying I was very good at it."

"At 14, having someone tell me that after something so traumatic was a really good feeling. So I went home and said to Mom and Dad, 'I know what I'm going to do, don't do it. Worry about me. "

Everything always led to Tokyo, where it would really shine and win great medals. I am excited to see what is to come. Sammi Kinghorn

But wheelchair racing is an expensive hobby. At the last Paralympic Games in Rio, two American athletes had chairs made by BMW that cost around £ 20,000. So the Kinghorn family started raising money and she started competing a year later.

"My first race was the London Mini Marathon, just three weeks after my race chair arrived. It was really overwhelming and that's where I realized how elite the sport is."

"I was excited to win races, but I didn't realize it could be my career until 2013, when I qualified for the Commonwealth Games. That really surprised me because I didn't see it coming," he added.

The Games were in Glasgow, where he had undergone rehabilitation after the accident. Kinghorn participated in the T54 1500m and finished fifth in the final. But his focus was on making it to the Paralympic Games in 2016.

"I said to my coach: 'I want to go to Rio'. He told me, it's not that far, I don't know if you will make it."

Of course, he succeeded, but it was not a pleasant experience.

"I was sick before every race, I couldn't sleep. I had never experienced anything like this before. I was so scared and so nervous."

"Obviously, the Paralympic Games are the pinnacle, the highest level you can compete in and I think it only shocked me when I got to that stadium. Suddenly I felt pressure that I had never felt before."

Kinghorn celebrates after winning gold in the T53 Women's 100m Final at the IPC World Championships in Athletics in London in 2017

Kinghorn placed fifth and sixth in the 100m and 400m T53 events, but was disqualified in the 400m. It was the reality check that Kinghorn needed.

"I really slipped away after Rio," he said.

The following year, at the World Para Athletics in London, he won two gold medals and once again his focus remains the Paralympic Games.

Now that it has been confirmed that the Games have been postponed until next year, Kinghorn, who trains twice a day, six days a week, will have to stick with that focus a bit longer.

"Tokyo has been our main goal since the day I started. Everything always led to Tokyo, where it would really shine and win great medals. I am excited to see what is to come."