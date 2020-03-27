"Said He's With Michigan – Try It,quot; – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML58c70136078954eddb0f0b43b9ab28ac11% %MINIFYHTML58c70136078954eddb0f0b43b9ab28ac12%

– Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer challenged President Donald Trump on Thursday night to "prove,quot; that he supports the state after the president criticized her for asking the federal government for more help in combating the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump, during an interview with Fox News on Thursday night, repeatedly criticized the Democratic governor for his demands that the federal government provide more medical equipment to the Great Lakes state. Trump said in the interview that he does not "know if she knows what is going on," but that "all he does is sit there and blame the federal government." He also referred to her as "the young governor, you know who I'm talking about, from Michigan."

In response, Whitmer said on Twitter "that the governor is me."

"I have repeatedly and respectfully asked for help," Whitmer tweeted in response to the president telling Sean Hannity that he was having trouble with her. "We need it. No more political attacks, just PPE, fans, N95 masks, test kits."

"You said you were with Michigan, show it."

Whitmer had previously sent Trump a major disaster declaration request for the coronavirus outbreak in the Great Lakes state.

Whitmer said at the press conference that she announced the request that she was "hopeful that the President will grant my major disaster declaration request in its entirety, and in a matter of days, so that we can provide more services to the people of Michigan than they need them. "

The statement would allow the state to provide rental and temporary housing assistance to people in the state, counseling and therapy for residents, and the ability to quickly establish field hospitals or other facilities to treat patients with coronavirus.

Trump told Fox News that he has "a decision to make about it."

As of Thursday, 43 people in Michigan had died from the coronavirus, and the state currently has 2,294 cases of Covid-19, according to a CNN count. The Great Lake State currently ranks fifth in the United States with confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“Just over two weeks ago, we had zero. This crisis is increasing exponentially, ”Whitmer said, reminding people that their executive order to stay home is not optional.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, deputy chief health officer for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said the state is "just a few weeks from the peak,quot; of coronavirus cases.

But he added that his target date for the cusp of cases will improve as they can evaluate more Michigan residents.

Whitmer also said her state needs more ventilators and personal protective equipment, including masks and hospital gowns.

According to Khaldun, many of the state's hospitals, particularly in southeastern Michigan, are "at or near capacity."

Whitmer told reporters that states also continue to grapple with each other for supplies of PPE.

"Our ability to meet needs is severely compromised when the national reserve cannot meet our need and we are told to seek it out on our own," he said. "Governor (J.B.) Pritzker in Illinois said, you know, we're competing with each other, that this is the Wild West, I think that's how he put it."

She added: "The fact is that we as Americans should not be offending each other. We should be able to leverage the federal power to ensure that everyone has what they need. That is not happening."

Whitmer announced on March 10 that two Michigan residents allegedly tested positive for Covid-19 and declared a state of emergency. In one week, he continued to ban large gatherings, closing all Michigan schools along with bars and restaurants, allowing only take-out and delivery service.

On Monday, the governor signed an executive order telling people to stay home unless they are critical workers.

Whitmer has criticized the Trump administration for not taking the Covid-19 threat "seriously enough up front,quot; and creating a "dire situation."

Trump in Twitter He argued that Whitmer "must work harder and be much more proactive,quot; in his response to the virus.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

