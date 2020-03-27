Safaree Shares A Useful Solution For Immunity Amidst The Coronavirus Pandemic

During the global crisis that destroys the health system and the global economy, Safaree found a useful solution that people can use to improve their health. He also made sure to tell his fans that this is not a paid ad, and that they should definitely trust this product.

‘This is useful and not a paid advertisement! Visit @highfrequenctea for vitamin C and all of your natural needs to stay healthy during this pandemic! Look at the testimonials! Everything here works! @highfrequenctea @ neequa_09, "Safaree captioned her post.

People appreciated his suggestion and many fans came up with their own tips to strengthen the immune system.

Someone said: ‘Your best defense is your defense of health. Meanwhile, rinse your sinuses with Dr. Neil's salt packets with a Neti pot of warm water or a bottle of sinus rinse. A virus cannot live on salt. Salt kills it. This is my method every day: I mix kale, coriander, cranberry, blackberry, strawberry, raspberry, coconut water and drink it. Immune defender immune booster. A highly alkaline body. It's not acidic "

Another follower said: ‘Well looked after fam! How is the baby? I hope it is good and your wife … Stay strong my brother. "

Someone else posted this: ‘Prayers for everyone who may have symptoms. Let's be proactive and keep our immune systems stimulated. "

Another commenter wrote the following: "@safaree my doctors here in Brooklyn told me to use vitamin C, but they told me to take as much vitamin D as possible."

Safaree made headlines the other day, when she shared a video of her being outside on a beautiful terrace with the ocean and an incredible view. He wanted to remind people of the good days when everyone was allowed to go out.

Erica Mena shadowed it with a really funny comment.



