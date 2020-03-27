



Sachin Tendulkar, photographed at the Bushfire Cricket Bash T20 match in Melbourne earlier this year

Legend Sachin Tendulkar has contributed Rs 5 million (£ 55,000) to India's fight against the coronavirus outbreak, a source close to the former cricket player confirmed.

Tendulkar, who also participated in Australia's wildfire charity game in February, contributed Rs 2.5 million each to the Maharashtra state government and the Prime Minister's relief fund, the source said. Reuters.

The 46-year-old remains the world's best race scorer in One-Day Trials and Internationals, with more than 34,000 races and 100 centuries. Her 24-year career ended in 2013.

India has confirmed 724 infections, of which 17 have died. Globally, more than 24,000 have died from the virus, according to a Reuters count.

India announced a 21-day shutdown until April 14 to combat the virus, which emerged in China late last year and has halted sporting events around the world.

The fate of the popular Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament, which was scheduled for later this month, remains unclear. It has already been postponed until at least April 15.

While the Cricket Board of India (BCCI), the world's richest cricket organization, has yet to announce any donation to fight the outbreak, its state units have come forward to assist national and regional governments.

The Mumbai Cricket Association donated Rs 5 million, the Saurashtra Cricket Association donated 4.2 million, while the Bengal Cricket Association contributed 2.5 million.

"The Mumbai Cricket Association will support the Government of Maharashtra in any way possible in its fight against this pandemic," said the association.

BCCI chief and former captain Sourav Ganguly promised to provide free rice worth Rs.5 million to those in need.

Several Indian cricketers, including national team captain Virat Kohli, have also communicated with their followers on social media, urging them not to leave their homes for three weeks, as ordered by the country's government.