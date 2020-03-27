Russell Wilson shares his prayer and the qualities he was looking for in a spouse

By now we all know that most of us have been trying to understand Ciara's prayer and what she asked of God when it came to manifesting an incredible marriage to an incredible man. And while Ciara has always been outspoken about being intentional in the things she has strived for when it comes to the relationship she has today, Russell Wilson stepped forward to offer his prayer and the qualities he was looking for in a partner.

The Wilsons were on Instagram Live with their good friend Lala Anthony, and when Ciara started talking about the multiple times she prayed and was intentional about what she was looking for. Russell offered some advice when he revealed why he prayed while searching for the woman of his dreams.

Russell talked about the things he wanted in his life, and what he wanted in a partner, and that led him to develop his list of 5 non-negotiable. The list consisted of the 5 qualities he was looking for in a partner and for him, he wanted a woman of faith, faithful, independent, a woman who loved him as his mother loved his father and a woman who inclined the room. .

The said"I was not going to settle for 3 out of 5, or 4 out of 5. We were going 5 by 5, and that was it. We have 5 by 5, and a little more."

Like us previously In February, Alex Fine introduced the idea that Russell Wilson had a specific sentence, after someone had asked if Ciara had shared her sentence with his wife Cassie.

A fan commented on her post from Cassie and her daughter, saying, "Did Ciara share that sentence with Cassie?" Alex answered and said, "What if Russell shared the prayer with me?"

Here we are now, and Russell has revealed why he prayed.

Check it out below:

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94