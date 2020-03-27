Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Jazz rest cleared after coronavirus quarantine

%MINIFYHTML1b146cd8d86acb56cc789c0c827b2a0b11% %MINIFYHTML1b146cd8d86acb56cc789c0c827b2a0b12%

Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and the rest of the Utah Jazz team and staff have been medically cleared by state officials after observing a two-week period of self-isolation caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19).



The team announced Friday that the Utah Department of Health has determined that the players and staff "no longer pose a risk of infection to others."



The Jazz added that the players would continue to observe social distancing and would only leave their homes for the necessary trips.

Shortly after his team's statement, Mitchell released a gif of a boy dancing in a chair.

On a more serious note … let's continue practicing social distancing and remember … even if you don't have symptoms, you can still be infected! Let's keep everyone in our prayers and let's stay safe❤️🙏🏾 – Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) March 27, 2020

Earlier this week, Gobert, who has donated more than $ 500,000 to part-time Jazz employees and coronavirus-related services, said loss of smell and taste were two of the symptoms he suffered.

The NBA suspended play on March 11 after Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 just before Utah faced the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gobert and Mitchell later confirmed that they had the coronavirus. Jazz players have been in quarantine or isolation since the game was discarded.

The NBA season remembers suspended indefinitely.

There have been around 100,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, more than in any other country.