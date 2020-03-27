Roger Goodell wants you to shut up to change the date of the NFL Draft

%MINIFYHTMLf45a978198de5ccdde7e12709a94196311% %MINIFYHTMLf45a978198de5ccdde7e12709a94196312%

The Draft 2020 NFL will not carry over to a later date, your concerns about the coronavirus will be condemned.

League Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo Thursday to the teams that the Commissioner's Executive Committee unanimously decided that the draft will take place April 23-25 ​​as originally planned.

"Everyone recognizes that public health conditions are highly uncertain and there is no guarantee that we can select a different date and be certain that conditions will be significantly more favorable than they are today," Goodell wrote in the memorandum (via ESPN's Adam Schefter)

This year's draft will not include public events or feature top prospects and their families present, and will be televised "in a way that reflects current conditions," no matter what that means. Perhaps considering a postponement would be the most accurate way to reflect current conditions?

In addition to the typical Goodell language that says a lot without saying anything, a particular part of the memo stood out as a bit strange.

Clubs have already contacted us to discuss particular issues, and we encourage clubs with questions or concerns to continue to raise them with me, CCA members, or our staff. The CEC was also clear, and I share the opinion of the Committee, that public discussion of matters related to the draft has no useful purpose and is grounds for disciplinary action. We look forward to working with each of you to make the 2020 draft an event that will make everyone proud and help generate excitement for the upcoming season.

Stupidly shut up about our holy football days … Now let's have the best NFL Draft!

There are more than 85,000 cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of Friday afternoon, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 1,246 of those cases have resulted in death. A record number of people applied for unemployment benefits last week. But yes, public discussion is definitely not helpful.

Not even recognizing the possibility of pushing the draft of the NFL 2020 in the future is, as expressed by an AFC executive Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, "ridiculous and embarrassing,quot;. What about the idea of ​​punishing employees for talking? What, people aren't concerned enough about job security right now?

In periods of chaos, you can always count on Goodell to deliver robotic messages that lack knowledge of what's happening outside of the NFL bubble. The money train does not stop for any man, woman or global pandemic.

Now come on, Joe Burrow, show us that smile on Skype.